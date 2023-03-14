Effects of the Tourism Competitiveness on Airlines’ ESG Performance
Research offers comprehensive understanding of the impact of the TTCI and its components on ESG performance by analyzing a sample of leading airlines worldwide.ABU DHABI, UAE, UAE, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relationship between the Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Index (TTCI) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance metrics in the aviation sector is gaining importance nowadays. This phenomenon has been extensively discussed in a groundbreaking research of Dr Juan Dempere and Dr Kennedy Modugu. Their article, “Explanatory Power of the Tourist Destination Competitiveness Index on Leading Airlines’ Environmental, Social, and Governance Performance Variables,” is essential for anyone looking to gain a deeper understanding of the effects of the TTCI on airline ESG performance.
Today, the airline industry faces unprecedented challenges, striving to balance economics, environment, and social considerations. To that end, this research paper offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the TTCI and its components on ESG performance by analyzing a sample of leading airlines worldwide.
The study is particularly pertinent in the present context, as the airline industry is under immense pressure to optimize its ESG performance in an increasingly competitive business environment. The findings of this paper may yield beneficial insights into how to supervise ESG performance in the aviation sector. The article will likely be of immense value to government authorities, airline firms, and other stakeholders involved in the aviation sector. The study’s results may help government authorities to implement the most effective travel & tourism policies/strategies for optimizing airline companies’ ESG performance, thus contributing to their long-term national economic growth. For airline firms, the findings of this study may be used to develop strategies for improving their ESG performance, thus contributing to their sustainability and long-term success.
Another great reason to read this article is its potential implications. The study can be employed to identify the drivers of airline carriers’ ESG performance, thus offering valuable insights to
investors, researchers, and other stakeholders involved in the aviation industry. The results of this study can also be used to comprehend better the effects of government policies on airlines’ ESG performance.
Overall, this study is likely of substantial use to government authorities, airline-related businesses, and other stakeholders involved in the aviation sector. Therefore, interested professionals may consider reading this article to understand better the relationship between TTCI-related factors and ESG performance metrics in the flight service industry.
The research paper is essential for anyone looking to understand this topic more deeply. The authors provide an exhaustive analysis of their sample and the outcomes of their research, making it a must-read for anyone wanting to remain abreast of the latest findings in this field.
The research articles is available at http://dx.doi.org/10.21511/ppm.20(4).2022.12
