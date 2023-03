Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market Size (US$ 17.34 Trillion) | Industry Growth Report 2023-2028

Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market Research & Forecast Report 2023-2028

The global metal & metal manufactured products market size reach US$ 17.34 Trillion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.42% during 2023-2028.

NY, BROOKLYN, USA, March 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", The global metal & metal manufactured products market size reached US$ 12.57 Trillion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.34 Trillion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.42% during 2023-2028.Market Overview:Metal is a naturally occurring inorganic substance commonly found in a free state or as ores in the earth's crust. It includes silver, copper, platinum, iron, gold, cobalt, zinc, sodium, potassium, and calcium. On the other hand, metal-manufactured products are produced by cutting and shaping metals through forging, stamping, welding, bending, machining, notching, and shearing. They are widely used in cutlery, windows, doors, pipes, structural materials, tools, bolts, cans, electronic appliances, vehicle parts, and surgical equipment. They are ecological, strong, durable, lustrous, opaque, cost-effective, easy to reuse, recycle, and process, and provide excellent electrical and thermal conductivity. Nowadays, metal and metal-manufactured products find widespread application in the manufacturing, healthcare, electronics, automotive, power generation, aerospace and defense sectors.Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/metal-and-metal-manufactured-products-market/requestsample Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market Trends and Drivers:The market is primarily driven by the increasing utilization of metal and metal-manufactured products in the automotive industry due to the rigidity of the product, strength, and ability to mold into complex designs that improve vehicle safety, reduce maintenance costs, and enhance performance. It is widely used for engine parts, transmission components, frames, reflectors, axles, suspension systems, body panels, wheels, and doors. In addition, the widespread adoption of advanced lightweight metals in vehicle production to increase structural efficiency, minimize emissions, and improve economies is contributing to market growth. Moreover, the emergence of three-dimensional (3D) printing technology offers design freedom, reduces production costs, and improves efficiency while enhancing performance and strength, represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the rising product demand in the aerospace and defense sector to manufacture satellites, helicopters, tanks, space shuttles, rockets, drones, and aircraft is providing a positive thrust to market growth. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.All Metal Sales Inc.Anglo American plcAsarco LLC (Americas Mining Corporation)Broder Metals Group Ltd.CMOC Group LimitedHochschild Mining plcIndium CorporationInterstate Metal Inc.Newmont CorporationProterial Ltd.Rio Tinto Group (Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited)Sierra Metals Inc.Talco Aluminium Company, etc.The report has segmented the market based on product type, metal type, and end use industry.Product Type Insights:Wires and CablesJewelry and OrnamentsBars and RebarsSheetsRollsPipe Fixtures and FittingsPipesMolded ComponentsPaints and CoatingsOthersMetal Type Insights:LithiumMagnesiumAluminumChromiumManganeseIronCobaltCopperZincMolybdenumSilverOthersEnd Use Industry Insights:Automotive and TransportationAerospace and DefenseMarineConsumer GoodsElectrical and ElectronicsManufacturingEnergy and PowerConstructionPackagingPharmaceuticalsOthersBreakup by Region:North AmericaAsia-PacificEuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaAsk Analyst for 10% Free Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6958&flag=C Key highlights of the report:Market Performance (2017-2022)Market Outlook (2023-2028)Porter's Five Forces AnalysisMarket Drivers and Success FactorsSWOT AnalysisValue ChainComprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization. 