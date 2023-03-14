Data Center Cooling Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come
HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Released Data Center Cooling market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Data Center Cooling market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Data Center Cooling market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Schneider Electric SE (France), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), 3M (United States), Siemens (Germany), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Green Revolution Cooling (United States), Black Box Corporation (United States), Nortek Air Solutions, LLC (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Data Center Cooling market to witness a CAGR of 15.5% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Telecom, IT, Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, Energy, Others) by Type (Row-Based Cooling, Overhead Cooling, Rack-Based Cooling) by By Component (Solution, Service) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Cooling in the data center environment refers to the technologies and equipment deployed in data centers to avoid heating in order to enhance the performance and reduce downtime caused due to overheating. Cooling technologies are rapidly proving to be a critical element in the efficient functioning of data centers. With increasing capacity and higher density, there is an increasing need for energy-efficient cooling of the IT equipment. There are many innovations from different companies that are changing the landscape of data center cooling. One notable mention is Googleâ€™s environmentally friendly data center. One of the reasons cited for the uptick in the general data center cooling market is the trend of data centers built in developing countries or regions such as Singapore and Latin America.
Market Trends:
• Liquid Cooling Solutions such as Immersion System
Market Drivers:
• Growing demand for cost-effective data centers solutions and services coupled with the rise in eco-friendly cooling technologies and a large amount of data load at data centers are some of the key factors driving the demand of the data center cooling market.
• Huge Investments in New Data Center Cooling Technologies by Companies owing to Increasing Power Densities
Market Opportunities:
• Growing Technological Advancements such as Artificial Intelligence, Edge Computing Deployments, and Datacenter smart assistant
• Innovations in Data Center Infrastructure Management such as Greener Technology
• Mining of Cryptocurrencies
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Data Center Cooling Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Data Center Cooling
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Schneider Electric SE (France), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), 3M (United States), Siemens (Germany), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Green Revolution Cooling (United States), Black Box Corporation (United States), Nortek Air Solutions, LLC (United States)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Data Center Cooling Market Study Table of Content
Data Center Cooling Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Row-Based Cooling, Overhead Cooling, Rack-Based Cooling] in 2023
Data Center Cooling Market by Application/End Users [Telecom, IT, Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, Energy, Others]
Global Data Center Cooling Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Data Center Cooling Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Data Center Cooling (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
