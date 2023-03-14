Deferiprone Market is estimated to be US$ 52.8 million by 2032 - By PMI
Deferiprone Market - By PMI
The growing prevalence of iron overload disorders and the increasing use of deferiprone as a first-line treatment option are expected to drive the growth of the deferiprone market.”COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DEFERIPRONE is a drug that is used for treating transfusion-dependent thalassemia and a variety of other disorders in which excess iron in the body of adults and children with thalassemia is removed. Deferiprone is available in tablet form and as an oral solution that is taken by mouth.
— Prophecy Market Insights
Rising incidence of sickle cell disease is expected to fuel the Deferiprone market's growth. Further, according to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), it was determined that SCD affects approximately 100,000 Americans, with 1 out of every 365 black or African-American births, and about 1 in 13 black or African-American babies are born with sickle cell trait.
The report “Deferiprone Market, By Formulation (Tablet, Oral Solution and Capsules), By Indication (Transfusional Iron Overload and Ntdt Caused Iron Overload), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”
Key Highlights:
•In May 2021, Chiesi Global Rare Diseases (a business unit of Chiesi Group) announced the FDA's approval of "FERRIPROX" (deferiprone) for treating iron
overload caused by sickle cell anemia (SCD) in adult and pediatric patients. This approval of a new deferiprone drug will expand its use for patients with
sickle cell disease, other anemias, and thalassemia.
•In September 2020, Taro Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., launched a new specialty generic deferiprone, an iron chelator that is indicated for patients
with transfusional iron overload caused by thalassemia syndrome.
Analyst View:
The key factor driving the growth of the Deferiprone market is the increasing incidence of sickle cell disease (SCD), which affects millions of individuals around the world. Government initiatives and funding of private agencies are expected to boost market growth. Further, in 2019, WHO (the World Health Organization) partnered with the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA) under the framework of the Emergency Health and Nutrition Project, supported by the National Blood Transfusion Centers in Sana'a, Aden, Al Mukalla, and Ibb governorates, and around 73,500 people were provided with life-saving blood transfusion services. However, rising incidence of hemochromatosis is expected to spur the Deferiprone market growth.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Deferiprone Market accounted for US$ 37 million in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 52.8 million by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.4%. The Deferiprone Market is segmented based on Formulation, Indication, and Region.
• Based on Formulation, Deferiprone Market is segmented into Tablet, Oral Solution and Capsules.
• Based on Indication, Deferiprone Market is segmented into Transfusional Iron Overload and Ntdt Caused Iron Overload.
• By Region, the Deferiprone Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Deferiprone Market:
• Cipla Limited
• Apotex Inc.
• Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)
• Genepharm S.A.
• Lipomed AG
• Ambrosia Remedies (P) Ltd.
• Stryker
• Axogen
• Integra
• Polyganics
• Focus Pharmaceuticals Limited.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities,
and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
