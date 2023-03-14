Radiopluggers.com Presents: Simple from acclaimed UK Singer, Songwriter and Television Writer Malissa Whitehouse
Track Title: Simple Genre: Pop Launch Date: 10th March 2023 ISRC Code: QZFZ42377338LONDON, UK, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London born and bred, Singer-Songwriter Malissa Whitehouse has had a whirlwind few months since reaching number 6 in Mike Read’s Heritage Charts as a featured vocalist on a cover version of Minnie Riperton’s 'Lovin You'.
Her first independent solo single 'Dear Diary' was released in March of last year and was a huge success worldwide. Playlisted on over 1,200 radio stations and featuring as Single of the Week in various territories such as Europe and America. Her second single 'Wine & Roses' hit over 140k views on YouTube the first week of release and launched her career in the USA landing her own take over show in the US. She is now co-host on the show Out Loud with American on-air personality DJ Steve Benz.
Malissa is currently writing material for her first solo album as well as writing for a number of new breaking artists from shows including The Voice as well as developing scripts and soundtracks for her a live-action TV drama.
Malissa’s first break was at 16 after becoming a finalist for Songwriter of the Year in conjunction with Capital Radio and Coca-Cola. This led to Malissa performing on Channel 4’s cult TV show The Word landing Malissa her first recording deal.
The success of the TV show and appearance alongside TV host Jonathan Ross opened an introduction to a top industry manager, which led to Malissa becoming lead vocalist of 90’s pop indie band The Morgans where she started to write, record and tour extensively headlining at legendary venues such as the Cavern Club and Subterania, London. Releasing their first independent material in the ’90s with their cover version of Hawkwind’s Master of the Universe.
Malissa left the Morgans to pursue her career as a solo artist where she was introduced to an in-house producer at Soul II Soul. This creative partnership opened further opportunities writing for a variety of new artists and launching a successful music venture at their recording studios suite at Britannia Row in West London.
Malissa has worked in various areas of the media industry, including MTV and Capital Radio, where she worked alongside legendary Radio Executive, Richard Park. Launching artists such as Craig David (debut album ‘Born to do it’) with Capital Radio in conjunction with Wildstar Records.
Malissa’s third single 'Simple' was released and is available for download via Distrokid on all worldwide platforms from 10th March 2023.
Contact the London Girl Press Office at malissa@londongirllife.co.uk and please mention Radio Pluggers!
https://www.instagram.com/Mally_whitehouse/
https://twitter.com/malissawhiteho1
http://malissawhitehouse.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UzHF5jt3OQI
David Wiltsher
Radio Pluggers
+44 7552 531612
email us here