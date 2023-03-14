Pharmaceutical Logistics Market is expected to reach USD 164.61 Bn by 2029 with growth rate of 9.2 percent

Pharmaceutical Logistics is specialised area of logistic dedicated to the distribution, storage, & management of raw materials & finished goods. Type, Component and Application are the segments of the Pharmaceutical Logistics Market. The Pharmaceutical products require specialised conditions for maintaining the formulations, making popper logistic management crucial for the companies.

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Healthcare market research firm, has published competitive intelligence and market research report on “ Pharmaceutical Logistics Market ”. The Pharmaceutical Logistics market size was valued at USD 81.41 Bn in 2021. The total Pharmaceutical Logistics Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 164.61 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2021 USD 81.41 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 164.61 Bn CAGR 9.2 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 260 No. of Tables 125 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered By Type, Component and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report is a comprehensive analysis of the Pharmaceutical Logistics Market by region, segment and competitive landscape. For understanding the global factors affecting the Pharmaceutical Logistics Market, the report presents drivers, challenges, restraints and opportunities prevailing in the Pharmaceutical Logistics Market. Segments covered in the Pharmaceutical Logistics market report are by type, component and application. The report covers the current trends prevailing in the market & changing dynamics of logistics in the healthcare industry in the upcoming years helping the companies identify investment pockets and opportunities in the pharmaceutical logistics Market.

The report is equipped with a competitive analysis of the pharmaceutical logistics Market players. Key players and new entrants in the pharmaceutical logistics market are listed together to provide a thorough analysis. The Pharmaceutical Logistics Market was analysed by region, revenue, financial status, portfolio & improvement required in the logistics, technological advancement adopted, and mergers and acquisitions. The new entrants in the pharmaceutical logistics market were analysed for understanding growth prospects and future business outlooks. The analysis acts as a guide for stakeholders, investors, market players and followers and new entrants with an overall view of the pharmaceutical logistics Market for formulating investment approaches and marketing tactics. Bottom-up approach was used to estimate the pharmaceutical logistics Market Size.

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Overview

Pharmaceutical Logistics covers the logistic management adopted in the pharmaceutical sector. The pharmaceutical products are specialized & vary in terms of demand, storage conditions, self-life & others. These products thus require more attention for the proper logistical management . The pharma industry is witnessing a trend of outsourcing processes for a lot of their products, increasing the requirement of logistical management. The expansion of companies in new regions is further putting the pressure on the companies to focus on logistics, thereby increasing demand for the pharmaceutical logistics market.

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Dynamics

The pharmaceutical logistics market is witnessing exponential growth as a result of increasing demand of over the counter products & generic medicines worldwide. In the U.S. the requirement of generic medicines has increased due to the change in reforms. The companies thus have a requirement of better logistic management to cater the pharmaceutical logistics market demand. Many global companies are constantly making acquisitions resulting in higher requirements for logistics. The labelling & packaging process are being outsourced to third party providers by major healthcare companies making it essential for them to have good logistic management.

Majority of medical devices companies faced huge supply problems due to the pandemic, ultimately leading to their failure in meeting customer demand. The companies have thus increasingly invested in logistics. New methods for logistic management using advanced technology is expected to present new opportunities for the pharmaceutical logistics market growth over the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Regional Insight

North America accounted for the highest market share based on region. North America is the pharmaceutical market globally, resulting in huge scope for logistics. The availability of better healthcare infrastructure & reimbursement increase the capacity to purchase resulting in higher product need, thus influencing the regional pharmaceutical logistics market positively. The growing scope of generic medicines in the U.S. is further driving the demand for the pharmaceutical logistics market.

Asia Pacific region expected to witness significant growth in the pharmaceutical logistics market during the forecast period. The Asian companies are leading among active pharmaceutical ingredients & generic product manufacturing. The increase in the capacity of local players in the region & huge demand for export is increasing demand for logistic management. The pricing control by the government in the region is increasing the purchasing capacity of the population thus increasing the product demand in the region

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Cold chain Logistics

Non Cold Chain Logistics

By Component:

Storage Warehouse Refrigerated Container

Transportation Sea Freight Logistics Airfreight Logistics Overland Logistics

Monitoring Components Hardware Software



By Application:

Bio Pharma

Chemical Pharma

Specialty Pharma



Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Key Players include:

FedEx

United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (United States)

Abiomed (United States)

BioVentrix (United States)

C. R. Bard (Unites States)

LifeConEx (United States)

Abbott Vascular (Unites States)

AtriCure (Unites States)

UPS (United States)

Air Canada (Canada)

VersaCold Logistics Services (Canada)

World Courier (Europe)

Biotronik (Germany)

Deutsche Post DHL (Germany)

DB Schenker (Germany)

CEVA Logistics (United Kingdom)

Agility (Kuwait)

SF Express (China)

Biosensors International (Singapore)

CWT Ltd. (Singapore)

Yusen Logistics (India)

Pharma Logistics (India)

Marken (India)

CJ Century Logistics (Malysia)

Gemadept (Vietnam)

Key questions answered in the Pharmaceutical Logistics Market are:

What is Pharmaceutical Logistics?

What are the major drivers of the Pharmaceutical Logistics market?

What is the expected size of Pharmaceutical Logistics market by 2029?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Pharmaceutical Logistics market growth?

Who are the key players in the Pharmaceutical Logistics market?

Which segment dominated the Pharmaceutical Logistics market growth?

Which segment is expected have highest demand during the forecast period?

What is the demand pattern for the Pharmaceutical Logistics market?

Which region held the largest share in the Pharmaceutical Logistics market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Component and Application

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

