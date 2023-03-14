Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2022 Financial Results on March 28, 2023

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company"), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 29, 2023 after the market closes on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.



Management will hold a conference call to review the results the same day at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Participants can access the conference call by dialing toll-free (877) 883-0383. The international dial-in for participants is (412) 902-6506. The participant entry number is 5052728. A replay will be available after the call for one year beginning at 6:00 p.m. Central Time (7:00 p.m. Eastern Time) and can be accessed by dialing toll-free (877) 344-7529 or by the international toll number (412) 317-0088; the replay access code 4609682.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.daveandbusters.com.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 204 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event. The Company has 151 Dave & Buster’s branded stores in 41 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 53 Main Event branded stores in 17 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.

Source: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.