Ecoppia Announces Appointment of Amir Fishelov, Co-Founder of SolarEdge Technologies to its Board of Directors

Ecoppia ECPA, the world's leader in robotic cleaning for photovoltaic solar panels, announced today the appointment of Mr. Amir Fishelov as a member of its board of directors.

Mr. Fishelov has more than 20 years of experience in the solar energy and technology fields and is the Co-Founder of SolarEdge Technologies SEDG, a global leader in smart energy technologies, which recently joined the S&P 500. During his time at SolarEdge, Mr. Fishelov served as the Chief Software Architect for 14 years, and in the last few years, he served as VP Strategy and Corporate Development.

During his military service, Amir spent 6 years leading research and development teams and directing large-scale, multidisciplinary R&D projects in software, analog design, communications, and signal processing at the Intelligence Corps Technology Unit – Unit 81.

Mr. Fishelov is also a decorated mind in the technology sector, having won the prestigious National Technological Innovation Award in both 2001 and 2003.

"We are pleased to welcome Amir to Ecoppia's board," says Ecoppia Co-Founder and Chairman, Eran Meller. "We believe Amir's invaluable insights and vast expertise in the solar technology sector will steer initiatives that will drive growth and innovation at Ecoppia."

About Ecoppia

For nearly a decade, with over 16GW of signed agreements, Ecoppia has been the pioneer and world leader in robotic cleaning solutions for PV. Offering a cloud-based platform and a suite of advanced solutions, Ecoppia's fully autonomous robots cost-effectively maximize the performance of utility-scale PV sites all over the world. Remotely managed and controlled, the Ecoppia platform allows solar sites to maintain peak performance with minimal costs and human intervention.

Ecoppia in Numbers:

+ 3,900MW projects

+ 16,000MW signed agreements

+ 35 large scale projects

4 continents of operation

+ 8 billion panels cleaned

3 robotic platforms

