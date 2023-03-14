United Way of Greater Knoxville selects StratusLIVE's Nonprofit Industry Cloud for digital engagement and donor management

StratusLIVE announces United Way of Greater Knoxville selected StratusLIVE's Nonprofit Industry Cloud Solution to power donor management, drive digital engagement efforts, and enable comprehensive decision making across the organization.

CHESAPEAKE, Va., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StratusLIVE is honored to announce that United Way of Greater Knoxville has chosen StratusLIVE's Nonprofit Industry Cloud Solution as their comprehensive, end-to-end digital engagement, corporate CSR, and donor management solution. The solution consists of StratusLIVE's industry leading Nonprofit 365 CRM, Give at Work for corporate social responsibility (CSR), and the Ignite Online platform for digital engagement.

Last fall, United of Greater Knoxville began the selection process for a modern technology partner that would support the organization's rapid transformation and growth. Leadership and staff needed a scalable, enterprise solution that would allow them to execute a new fundraising model. This model would support the needs of current workplace giving donors while energizing a new generation of givers. Their evaluation process led them to select StratusLIVE for a comprehensive Nonprofit Industry Cloud Solution that includes a complete CSR platform in addition to new engagement methods to expand individual giving.

United Way of Greater Knoxville's corporate partners will gain the opportunity to utilize StratusLIVE Give at Work to engage their employees through giving, volunteering, and other community engagement opportunities. Employees and other donors can elect to participate in recurring giving, create their own online profiles, and engage in multiple digital giving modes including peer-to-peer, team-based, and DIY fundraising.

In addition to these enhanced engagement opportunities for donors, United Way of Greater Knoxville will benefit from increased staff efficiencies and internal user adoption through StratusLIVE's native integration with Microsoft Outlook and Teams. Furthermore, with business automation capabilities and fundraising intelligence, development teams will increase the organization's maturity and capabilities in cultivating and securing major and transformative gifts.

"United Way of Greater Knoxville strives to harness the power of our community to efficiently and effectively respond to the needs of our constituents," said Blake Valentine, Chief Financial Officer. "With StratusLIVE's integrated CRM and donor engagement platform, our team now has the modern tools necessary to usher in a new era of community transformation for Knoxville."

"StratusLIVE continues to invest in the long-term success of the United Way network," said Jim Funari, StratusLIVE CEO. "We are honored to support the efforts of United Way of Greater Knoxville as they build upon their 100-year history of creating lasting community change."

About StratusLIVE

StratusLIVE, an industry leader of Software for Social Good, empowers organizations to drive change and increase impact. Through its Nonprofit Industry Cloud Solution, enterprise nonprofits access CRM Fundraising and Engagement, Mission Delivery through Programs and Partners, a comprehensive Online Giving Suite, an Online CSR solution for Corporate Engagement, and a personalized application for donors. This end-to-end solution equips the modern nonprofit with a comprehensive digital toolset to enact mission delivery with features including virtual giving, relationship management, business intelligence, and team collaboration. With a basis on the Microsoft commercial platform and native integrations with Office, Teams, and Mobile environments, nonprofits experience ease of use and increased collaboration and accessibility. StratusLIVE, headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia has empowered enterprise nonprofits, federations, and foundations across the United States since 2010. Visit StratusLIVE.com to learn more.

About United Way of Greater Knoxville

United Way of Greater Knoxville (UWGK) is part of United Way Worldwide, the largest charitable organization in the world. Through more than 112 programs in nearly 48 agencies, UWGK is an innovative problem-solver and facilitator of social change dedicated to creating a more equitable Greater Knoxville region with stable housing, financial security, quality early care and education, access to food, and more. For more information, visit uwgk.org.

