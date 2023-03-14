GigaDevice Introduces 1.2V SPI NOR Flash Product to Meet Advanced SoCs' Need for ultra-Low Power and High Performance

GD25UF series featuring single 1.2V supply offers industry's lowest Active Read power consumption

GD25UF's 1.2V capability enables a direct interface to SoCs and processors produced on advanced process nodes, reducing their die size and simplifying their power supply architecture

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaDevice, a semiconductor industry leader in Flash memory and 32-bit microcontrollers serving a broad range of technology innovations, today introduced the GD25UF series of SPI NOR Flash in its strategic roadmap of 1.2V Flash products supporting systems-on-chip (SoCs) and applications processors built on advanced process nodes. The GD25UF SPI NOR Flash products are optimized for applications that require ultra-low power consumption or a small board footprint.

The GD25UF products operate at a supply-voltage range of 1.14V-1.26V .This is ideal for devices built on advanced process nodes and operating at a core voltage of 1.2V, as it provides for a simpler power system architecture, and for direct interfacing between the I/O pins of the SoC or processor and the GD25UF device.

With the GD25UF products, GigaDevice provides better specifications than other competing 1.2V products in the parameters that manufacturers of mobile communications devices, wireless modems and wearable devices care most about. In low-power mode at a frequency of up to 50MHz, Active Read current can be as low as 0.4mA at slower frequencies. Deep power-down current of 0.1µA makes the GD25UF ideal for any battery-powered or wearable application. In addition, industry-best program and erase times help increase device manufacturing throughput while reducing system power consumption.

In Fast Read mode, these Flash devices operate at up to 120MHz and achieve a data-transfer rate of up to 480Mbits/s. In low EMI mode, operating at 60MHz over a double transfer-rate (DTR) quad I/O interface, the GD25UF products achieve the same data-transfer rate of 480Mbits/s while minimizing clock-generated noise, an ideal feature for noise-sensitive wireless applications.

The 64Mbit GD25UF64E is in production now. It is supplied in SOP8, 3mm x 4mm or 4mm x 4mm USON8 and WLCSP packages, or as a known good die. The 128Mbit GD25UF128E is sampling. Products with memory capacity of 32Mbits and 256Mbits are in development.

Syed S. Hussain, Flash BU Global Segment Marketing of GigaDevice said: ‘Users of chips manufactured at advanced process nodes require a new generation of low-voltage Flash memory products that are optimized for the demanding applications that they support, such as IoT devices, mobile phones, PCs and laptops, and consumer devices, e.g. portable healthcare, smart watch and battery-based devices. Today's launch of the GD25UF64E 1.2V Flash product marks the start of a comprehensive roadmap of low-voltage Flash products from GigaDevice, providing OEMs with the mix of memory capacities, serial interfaces and security functions that they need for the next generation of system designs. There is a Megatrend, where one shrinks SoCs down to lowest process geometry a must requirement is peripherals needs to support 1.2VIO also. GigaDevice is uniquely positioned to win Ultra-low power and performance megatrend in new designs.'

GigaDevice will be exhibiting its portfolio of Flash memory and microcontroller products at Embedded World

Come and visit GigaDevice in person or through LIVESTREAM :

GigaDevice Booth Hall 3A – 527: Embedded World, March 14 – 16, 2023, Exhibition Center Nuremberg, Germany.

Embedded World, March 14 – 16, 2023, Exhibition Center Nuremberg, Germany. Conference Presentations: Performance, Efficiency and Reliability: GigaDevice's Arm® Cortex®-M33-based MCU Family. GigaDevice Flash Journey in Automotive: Flashes Low Voltage Mega-Trend





About GigaDevice

GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. (SSE Stock Code 603986) is a global leading fabless supplier. The company was founded in April 2005 with branch offices in many countries and regions worldwide, providing local support at customers' fingertips. Committed to building a complete ecosystem with major product lines – Flash memory, MCU, sensor and power as the core driving force, GigaDevice can provide a wide range of solutions and services in the fields of industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, IoT, mobile, networking and communications. GigaDevice management system has achieved ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certification. Constantly looking to expand the technology offering to customers, GigaDevice has also formed multiple strategic alliances with leading foundries, assembly, and test plants to streamline supply chain management. For more details, please visit: www.gigadevice.com

