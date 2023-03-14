Global Wellness Company Fine Hygienic Holding Launches eon Longevity, a Powdered Beverage Supplement

All-Natural, Herbal, Clinically-Tested Beverage Supplement Offers Proven Health Benefits

Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world's leading wellness groups, today announced the launch of eon™, a powdered, herbal beverage supplement that supports overall health and longevity. Comprised of an all-natural, proprietary herbal blend, eon Longevity +Plus (eon's signature product) underwent one of the largest clinical studies in the supplement space. The results verified that eon supports the health of the cardiovascular, respiratory, and gastrointestinal systems; regulates normal metabolic balance; and helps reduce inflammation — all of which result in a healthier and stronger body. One of the most impactful findings is eon's ability to reduce inflammation, which is a breakthrough since inflammation is at the core of most, if not all, diseases in the human body.

"With these outstanding clinical results, it can be argued that eon could be the healthiest beverage a person can consume, and should be part of everyone's personal wellness program to improve quality of life and even life expectancy," said Medical Wellness Association (MWA) President Dr. Christopher Breuleux, who underwrote the clinical study.

"We are a company devoted to improving people's health and lives by providing reliable, tested, high-quality products," said eon Founder and FHH President of Wellness Elia G. Nuqul. "We are extremely happy to finally make this amazing product available after more than 3.5 years of hard work. The biggest reward in all this is knowing we have something that can really improve people's health and lives, and unlock their longevity at an affordable price."

eon is the first FHH product to be fully procured, manufactured, packaged and launched in the U.S. The beverage supplement has also been professionally certified by the MWA.

FHH CEO James Michael Lafferty said, "eon reduces total body inflammation, resulting in significant health benefits. You will not find a modern drug using these powerful ingredients to battle inflammation, which is often linked to conditions such as cancer, heart disease, diabetes, asthma, and Alzheimer's disease."

Survey Says

In a survey of likely consumers, eon found that health is their #1 concern about aging. People want to live 85 to 100 years, but don't think society takes good care of its aging population. Respondents look for wellness drinks and supplements to reduce stress, supplement their nutrition, support digestion, and increase their longevity.

Inspired by Tea from the Mediterranean

The inspiration behind eon's innovation came from a viral video viewed by Lafferty and Nuqul. It featured a centenarian man youthfully navigating his village, climbing trees, and attributing his long and healthy life to his herbal tea. Captivated by this video, Nuqul embarked on an international sojourn to locate the elder gentleman and learn directly about the drink that kept him so spry. After studying, modifying, and enhancing the tea with the MWA, eon is the result.

"eon is a beautiful marriage of nature and science. The ingredients of this beverage supplement have been tested independently and proven to have significant health benefits, most notably in the battle of inflammation and the systemic problems it causes," added Lafferty. "Here was this 108-year-old man living a healthy and full life attributed to drinking this drink, so we asked ourselves: What if the root to longevity is in the Mediterranean — and what if this benefit was available to everyone for the same price as a cup of coffee?"

Clinical Study Results

The clinical study, underwritten by the Medical Wellness Association, was one of the largest ever in the supplement industry. Each participant consumed the beverage daily, all under medical supervision. The clinical trials scientifically proved, with statistical significance, that the consumption of eon Longevity +Plus yielded a range of health benefits, including:

Reduces and controls inflammation and pain

Powerful source of antioxidants

Supports cardiovascular and respiratory health

Improves gastrointestinal health.

Regulates normal metabolic balance

Improves kidney and liver function*

Reduces pre-diabetes risk factors

Reduces stress

Improves mood, vitality and sleep

* among a subset of the clinical study

eon Now Available

In addition to the clinically proven eon Longevity +Plus (which includes the highly bioavailable curcumin), customers also have access to eon Longevity, which is the all-natural herbal proprietary blend inspired by the centenarian man (without the curcumin).

eon Longevity +Plus: $4/day

eon Longevity: $3/day

For best results, consume either blend at least once daily mixed with warm or cold water on an empty stomach. It may also be added to other beverages such as coffee or tea.

The beverage supplement is available as individual stick packs at www.eon-longevity.com.

About eon

The eon Longevity Blends™ are all-natural, herbal beverage supplements inspired by a generations-old formula and created by nature. Through one of the largest clinical studies conducted in the supplement space, eon Longevity +Plus (eon's signature product) has been scientifically proven to provide significant health benefits when consumed at least once a day, especially through the reduction of inflammation. eon is part of Fine Hygienic Holding, one of the world's leading wellness groups. More at www.eon-longevity.com.

About Fine Hygienic Holding

Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world's leading wellness groups and MENA's leading manufacturer of hygienic products, serves consumers in more than 80 countries around the world. Originally established as a paper manufacturer, FHH has transformed into a wellness company dedicated to enhancing global health and wellbeing. Committed to becoming "the shining star of the Arab FMCG business world," the Group focuses on wellness, sustainability, pioneering CSR programs, and state-of-the-art production processes.

Fine Hygienic Holding offers a diverse array of award-winning products, including sterilized facial tissues, napkins, kitchen towels, toilet paper, baby diapers, adult briefs, jumbo rolls. It also offers away-from-home products to accommodate all types of private and public institutions in addition to its advanced range of personal protective equipment and long-lasting germ protection solutions. FHH also brings Nai natural iced teas and innovative nutritional supplements, such as eon and Motiva, to the market.

Along with multiple awards over the years, particularly for its products and CSR initiatives, the company was recognized as a Top Employer Middle East 2022 by the prestigious Top Employers Institute in every country in which it operates.

