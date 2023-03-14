Intramedullary Nails Market is estimated to be US$ 1.6 billion by 2032 - By PMI
The report "Intramedullary Nails Market, By Product Type , By Application , By Patient Type -Trends, Analysis and Forecast Till 2032”
The global intramedullary nails market is expected to grow due to the rising incidence of bone fractures and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures.”COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INTRAMEDULLARY NAILS are used in the medullary cavity of the bone, and modified intramedullary nails are used in the surgeries of the tibia, radius, and ulna bones. Intramedullary nails are also known as intramedullary rods or inter-locking nails and are traditionally triangular, available in V-shapes, and are modified later into a rotationally stable clover-leaf shape in which they are used during orthopedic surgeries.
— Prophecy Market Insights
An increase in the incidence of orthopedic surgery and a rise in the number of accidents leading to fractures are major factors driving the growth of the intramedullary nail market. Technological advancement in intramedullary nails, the number of sports-related surgeries, road accidents, and casualties have also become major contributors to Intramedullary Nails Market growth.
The report "Intramedullary Nails Market, By Product Type (Lower Bone Extremities Product and Upper Bone Extremities Product), By Application (Proximal Bone, Distal Bone, Medical Bone, Lateral Bone, and Others), By Patient Type (Adults and Pediatrics), By End User (Research Institutes and Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Orthopedic Clinics, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)-Trends, Analysis and Forecast Till 2032”
Key Highlights:
•In September 2022, Strykers launch the new Gamma4 (Hip Fracture Nailing System), strengthening the product's 30 years of continuous innovation and clinical history. This system will provide surgeons with the next generation of Stryker intramedullary nailing systems. The Gamma 4 system is used for stabilization of bones and correction of femur bone deformities.
•In July 2022, Orthofix Medical Inc. and Lima Corporate S.p.A. announced a licensing partnership for the U.S. market to provide novel solutions for patients challenging the condition of high chronic hip dislocation. The unique limb-lengthening technology of Orthofix’s patented Fitbone intramedullary nail system with LimaCorporates proprietary, 3D-printed pelvic fixation device The device assists surgeons in distracting the femur to anatomically correct position by correcting leg-length discrepancy, reducing strain on the spine, and allowing total hip replacement.
Analyst View:
Innovation in intramedullary nail systems is growing around the world, owing to technological developments in medical products and therapies that are far more efficient and cost-effective clinically than their traditional equivalents. As mentioned above, intramedullary nail treatments are driven by sports-related activities, casualties, and road accidents. Most of the growth of the intramedullary nails market is dependent on the surgeries performed to repair the bone, which is expected to boost the market over the forecast period. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish positions in the market.
Before purchasing this report, request a sample or make an inquiry by clicking the following link:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/557
Key Market Insights from the report:
Intramedullary Nails Market accounted for US$ 0.92 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 1.6 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.2%. The Intramedullary Nails Market is segmented based on Product Type, Application, Patient Type, End User, and Region.
• Based on Product Type, Intramedullary Nails Market is segmented into Lower Bone Extremities Product and Upper Bone Extremities Product.
• Based on Application, Intramedullary Nails Market is segmented into Proximal Bone, Distal Bone, Medical Bone, Lateral Bone, and Others.
• Based on Patient Type, Intramedullary Nails Market is segmented into Adults and Pediatrics.
• Based on End User, Intramedullary Nails Market is segmented into Research Institutes and Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Orthopedic
Clinics, and Others.
• By Region, the Intramedullary Nails Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Intramedullary Nails Market:
• SuZhou Xinrong Best Medical Instrument Co., Ltd
• Jiangsu Jinlu Group Co., Ltd.
• Orthofix Inc, AAP Implantate AG
• CarboFix Orthopedics Ltd
• Mizuho OSI, Inc
• Wuhan Dragonbio Surgical Implant Co., Ltd
• PW Medtech Group Limited
• Naton Medical Finland Oy
• Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities,
and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Other related Reports:
Electrolyte Iron Powder Market: By Product Type (High Purity and Low Purity), By Product Application (Food and Chemical Industry) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Topical Skin Adhesives Market: By Product Type (2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive, N-2-Butyl-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive, and -Ethyl-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Trauma Centers, and Other Healthcare Facilities), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+1 860-531-2701
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube