NA Chairman praises heads of diplomatic representative offices abroad

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ has commended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its efforts in personnel preparation for the overseas offices at a meeting with the chiefs of diplomatic representative missions abroad for 2023-2026 term in Hà Nội on Monday.

The top legislator acknowledged the diplomatic sector’s contributions to the country’s role, reputation and position in the international arena, which has facilitated the development of the sector.

The leader stressed the importance of the country's strength to the diplomatic sector and cited Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng as saying that the strength is formed by that of the nation and the era.

“We need to advance Việt Nam's diplomacy to contribute more to raising the country’s reputation, position and role in the international arena,” Chairman Huệ said, calling on the mission chiefs to be fully aware of and well-implement major tasks and orientations in external affairs.

He said diplomatic channels, including that of the legislature, should be implemented correctly and urged diplomats to step up the relations between the Vietnamese NA and its counterparts in the countries where they work.

This will build multilateralism mechanisms, including inter-parliamentary forums, contributing to maintaining peace, stability and development in the region and the world as well.

Huệ highlighted the significance of Directive No. 15-CT/TW adopted by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on August 10, 2022, on economic diplomacy in service of national development by 2030, saying practical efficiency must be the priority in economic diplomacy.

Citizen protection and overseas Vietnamese affairs should be a regular task, he continued, asking the officials to well implement the Politburo’s Conclusion No. 12-KL/TW on overseas Vietnamese affairs.

The top legislator suggested diplomats learn from foreign countries’ experience in building law and the rule-of-law state, the legislature's supervision work and the prevention and handling of international trade disputes.

The leader assigned specific tasks to heads of missions in Europe, Africa, South Asia and Southeast Asia. — VNS