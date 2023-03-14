PHILIPPINES, March 14 - Press Release

March 14, 2023 STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE VERDICT AGAINST FORMER POLICE OFFICER ON CARL ARNAIZ AND KULOT DE GUZMAN SLAY CASE While laudable, it should not have taken more than five years for our justice system to administer a sentence against former policeman Jeffrey Perez for the deaths of drug war victims Carl Angelo Arnaiz and Reynaldo "Kulot" De Guzman. Yet again, this is a partial victory, but not the end. There are tens of thousands more families like Carl's and Kulot's awaiting their day in court. No one should have to wait for five years for justice to be served. Like I said in 2017, when I was protecting the witnesses in Kian delos Santos's investigation, no victim of State violence should have to feel that the law is not behind them. Our criminal justice system has not been able to keep pace with the developments of the cases of the thousands of drug war victims. This is why I am looking forward to the ICC probe, so they may assist our authorities in the investigation of state-sponsored "Tokhang". International cooperation can only expedite justice for thousands of Filipinos. ICC's help must be welcome and necessary. So, once again, I reiterate my call for the administration to cooperate with the ICC and to rejoin the Rome Statute as a state party as soon as possible. We continue to demand a full accounting of the extrajudicial killings under the previous administration. Glimmers of hope are are so welcome but not enough when the system punishes only couriers and foot soldiers. We must hold those truly responsible accountable for taking people's lives away w/ their hands. It is time to stop emboldening perpetrators. The toxic culture of impunity of the previous administration must stop pervading our society. They are not scot-free. I stand in solidarity with the families of the victims of the bloody drug war. We all deserve more than rays of hope. Pahayag ni Senadora Risa Hontiveros ukol sa paghatol sa dating pulis para sa Carl-Kulot slay case Kapuri-puri ang naging hatol sa kasong ito, ngunit hindi dapat inaabot ng limang mahabang taon ang pagkamit ng hustisya. Yan ay matapos maparusahan ang dating pulis na si Jeffrey Perez para sa pagpatay sa mga biktima ng drug war na sina Carl Angelo Arnaiz at "Kulot" De Guzman. Bahagyang tagumpay lamang ito at hindi dito natatapos ang paniningil ng katarungan. May libu-libo pang mga pamilya, na gaya ng kanila Carl at Kulot, na nag-aabang na mabigyan ng hustisya ng mga hukuman. Gaya ng aking sinabi noong 2017, noong aking pinorotektahan ang mga saksi sa imbestigasyon sa pagpatay kay Kian Delos Santos, dapat ay maramdaman ng mga biktima na kakampi nila ang batas, lalo na at ito ay karahasan dulot ng pamahalaan. Hindi na nakakasabay ang ating criminal justice system sa paggulong ng libu-libong kaso patungkol sa mga biktima ng war on drugs. Kaya patuloy kong inaabangan ang ICC investigation, upang matulungan nila ang ating mga otoridad sa pag-iimbestiga dito sa state-sponsored "Tokhang." Mapapabilis ng international cooperation ang paghahanap ng hustisya para sa ating mamamayan. Kailangan natin ang tulong ng ICC. Muli, nanawagan ako sa administrasyon na makipagtulungan na sa ICC at, sa lalong madaling panahon, muling sumali ang Pilipinas bilang state party sa Rome Statute. Patuloy ang ating paghahanap ng ganap na pananagutan ukol sa mga extrajudicial killings noong nakalipas na administrasyon. Maganda man na may mga "kislap ng pag-asa", hindi iyan sapat kung puro utusan at maliliit na tao lang ang napapanagot ng sistema. Oras na para habulin ang mga totoong nag-utos ng polisiyang ito, silang mga tunay na dahilan sa pagkitil sa buhay ng ating mga kababayan. Oras na para pigilan natin ang mga naghahari-harian. Dapat matigil na ang paglaganap ng kultura ng patayan sa bansa, na naging palasak noong nakaraang administrasyon. Hindi sila dapat makatakas sa batas. Nakikiramay at nakikiisa ako sa lahat ng biktima ng madugong "Tokhang". Hindi sapat ang tingi-tinging sinag ng pag-asa. Lahat tayo ay may karapatan sa lubos na hustisya.