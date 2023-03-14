Việt Nam, Japan convene ninth defence policy dialogue

VIETNAM, March 14 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến and Japanese Vice Minister of Defence Masami Oka co-chaired the ninth Việt Nam-Japan Defence Policy Dialogue in Tokyo on Monday.

At the annual dialogue, both sides discussed the global and regional issues of shared concern, especially traditional security issues and emerging non-traditional challenges.

They emphasised the importance of maintaining an environment of peace, stability, security and safety of navigation and overflight in the East Sea for all countries in the world.

Both sides highlighted the need to settle disputes and differences via peaceful means in line with law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and reaching the early formulation of a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in accordance with international law.

Regarding defence cooperation, the two sides agreed that on the basis of the Extensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia between Việt Nam and Japan, bilateral defence cooperation had achieved steps of development.

The areas of cooperation were increasingly expanded and deepened in a substantive manner, they said.

The two sides agreed to further promote cooperation contents, including enhancing the exchange of delegations, especially at the high level, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations; and expand cooperation in the defence industry, cybersecurity, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, UN peacekeeping, training, and military medicine. — VNS