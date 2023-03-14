Việt Nam, France to hold events to mark 50 years of partnership

VIETNAM, March 14 - HÀ NỘI — A series of commemorative activities will be held throughout the year to mark 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties and 10 years of the strategic partnership between Việt Nam and France.

The highlight of the series will be the 12th partnership conference between Vietnamese and French localities scheduled to take place in Hà Nội from April 13 to 15.

The conference aims to enhance cooperation among Vietnamese and French localities, universities and academies.

Nicolas Warnery, French ambassador to Việt Nam, said: “We are working with Hà Nội’s authorities, Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant agencies to promote decentralised cooperation.”

“We hope this will be an opportunity to establish new partnerships and for partners to share ideas in all sectors including urban development, transport, heritage, and tourism,” he said.

Trần Nghĩa Hòa, deputy director of Hà Nội Department of External Affairs, said the conference would have four thematic sessions on sustainable cities; environment and water treatment; culture, heritage and tourism; smart cities and digitisation.

So far about 30 Vietnamese localities and 20 French localities had registered for the event, he said.

Hà Nội would also host the Việt Nam - France Economic Forum slated for April 15 with the expectation to foster post-COVID-19 economic bilateral partnership, he said.

Other activities to be organised within the anniversary programme include high-level conferences between the two countries’ universities with the participation of Professor Ngô Bảo Châu in September.

A festival introducing French food and drinks will be held on the pedestrian streets around Hoàn Kiếm Lake in the middle of April.

Other science and cultural events will be also a part of the anniversary schedule including Horizon Innovation, a photo exhibition about Hà Nội on the wall of the French Embassy, fashion shows, Huế with light and heritage shows.

There will be many events held in public spaces and open for everyone.

The French ambassador during a press conference on Tuesday spoke about the importance of Việt Nam in the diplomatic policies of France in the Indian Ocean and Pacific, stressing that Việt Nam is located at the centre of Indian Ocean and Pacific and also centre of ASEAN.

Việt Nam is an important partner of France. Both countries share common values such as respecting international laws, giving priority to economic development, according to the ambassador. — VNS