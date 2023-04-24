Interest hikes have driven gains in the profits of one of UK's biggest investment firms in terms of market capitalisation, leading to bumper dividends.
— Reece Atherton, IG Global & Savings
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One of UK's biggest investment firms has reported record-high profits as well as a generous dividend for shareholders for the first half of FY23.
IG Global & Savings books record profits
IG Global Ltd released its first-half results for FY23 today, with strong profits being the most prominent feature of its recent performance.
IG Global & Savings posted a record $5m in profits for the half year, a rise of 9% compared to the same period last year.
Operating income saw an increase of 12%, while net interest income jumped 19%.
IG Global & Savings said growth in profit and earnings was driven primarily by a recovery in its net interest margins, amidst a hawkish monetary policy environment and a string of consecutive rate hikes starting in May 2022.
IG Global Ltd (UK) also highlighted growth in home, business and institutional investments.
"The result was further supported by sound portfolio credit quality."
Operating expenses rose 5% to $1.3m, on the back of inflation, rising IT costs and commission.
Investment spending saw a 2% increase to $1.2 million, as compared to $900,000 for the same period last year. IG Global Ltd (UK) said that this spending was directed towards productivity and growth initiatives, alongside the development of IT infrastructure and cybersecurity measures.
IG Global Ltd (UK) offers ample dividends to clients.
In the wake of its strong profits for FY23, IG Global & Savings has stepped up its dividend offerings for clients.
It's latest dividend offering could also signal a recovery from the impacts of the pandemic, marking an increase of 1% compared to its pre-Covid dividends.
Digital and tech at core of IG's strategy
In its FY23 half-year results, owner Reece Atherton highlighted the firm's commitment to the use of digital channels to drive business in future.
Atherton said digital 'remains central to our strategy', and that digital channels enabled IG Global Ltd (UK) to 'develop deeper relationships to better understand and serve our customer's needs.'
According to Atherton, IG Global & Savings currently has over 60,000 digitally-active customers, an increase of nearly 10% compared to just one year ago.
First founded in 2017 in Gibraltar, IG Global & Savings became open to public in 2019 and is one of UK's big investment firms.
Atherton concluded...
“So far in 2023, the market overall continues to be robust, though there remains wide variation in terms and conditions by line of business and geography. We expect the dislocation in investment markets that was evident in the lead up to the January renewals will result in plenty of opportunity for us to continue to achieve profitable growth.”
