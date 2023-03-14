Human Liver Model Market Growth (2022-2030) | Industry Share, Size, Trends and Global Forecast Report, Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Growth Plus Reports the Global Human Liver Model Market was estimated at US$ 1.39 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 3.98 billion by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Human Liver Model Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 1.39 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 3.98 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Type, Application, End-users, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

The liver is the largest gland in the human body, and in charge of vital tasks such as bile generation, detoxification, glucose synthesis, and protein synthesis. Live cells have a special feature that aids in the regeneration of lost liver tissue. It allows for a better understanding of liver illnesses and the complicated spatial linkages of the liver's internal structure. Advanced liver models are mini-organs or organoids designed to mimic human liver physiology, architecture, and functions. The development of these live models is a novel field of study that has the potential to replace animal models. The human liver model is used to assess the toxicity of novel medications on the liver.

Market Drivers

Rapidly increasing demand for early diagnosis of medication toxicity to prevent financial losses due to late-stage therapeutic failure is one of the crucial drivers in the human liver model market. Due to their enhanced efficiency, there is a continuously growing preference for human liver models over animal testing models. The animal testing model is a common approach for drug testing. However, due to limitations of animal testing, ethical concerns, and drug testing accuracy and efficiency constraints, demand for human liver models has bloomed. These factors are also responsible for the growth of the overall market. Increasing deployment of various initiatives to promote organoids, rising investments in liver organoids research, and expanded use of human liver models for revolutionary medicine procedures are some of the key variables driving market advancement. Growing penetration of key players in R&D activities, rising government initiatives to encourage liver models, and the upsurging need for early identification of pharmaceutical toxicity to avert therapeutic failure in the final stage are some of the significant forces driving the human liver models market. Furthermore, these models are anticipated to produce viable bioengineered liver tissue cells for patient transplantation in the next years. Other factors predicted to offer development prospects for leading market participants in the coming years include a greater emphasis on drug research efforts and an increased demand for organ transplantation.

The global human liver model market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Type, Application, End-users, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

The drug class in the global human liver model market has been segmented into:

Liver Organoids

Animal Models

Liver-On-A-Chip

3D bioprinting

2D models

Liver-on-a-chip registered for the largest revenue share in 2021. Similarly, 3D bioprinting is estimated to illustrate lucrative growth during the forecast timeline from 2022 to 2030. 3D bioprinting is one of the major trending concepts among researchers due to its vast applications and benefits, especially in developing organoids for drug toxicity testing. Advanced 3D bioprinting technologies can develop in vitro liver tissue models in both static scaffolds and dynamic liver-on-chip formats. It also has an important role in human liver modeling as an in vitro liver tissue model that can replicate the key features of the liver and can serve as a viable platform for evaluating liver disorders and generating novel medications. Furthermore, the constraints of typical planar monolayer cell cultures and animal experiments for assessing drug candidate toxicity and effectiveness can be eradicated. Thus, such factors drive the demand for 3D bioprinting technology, bolstering the global human liver model market growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global human liver model market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest progressing market in terms of revenue growth during the projected time. The growth of the human liver market in the Asia Pacific can be attributed to the growing focus on drug discovery by major economies in this region, namely, China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia. Additionally, the growing interest of prominent market players in Asia Pacific regions due to emerging economies and the healthcare system also contributes to the market growth in this region. Rapidly advancing healthcare infrastructure and enhancing healthcare expenditure further boosts the human liver model market in the Asia Pacific region.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent market players operating in the human liver model market are:

CB Information Services Inc.

Organovo Holding Inc.

Mimetas BV

InSphero

BioIVT

Cellink (Bico Group)

Kerafast Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

HìREL

