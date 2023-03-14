Cobham Satcom to Roll Out O3b mPOWER Transportable Terminals for SES

Range of man-portable and vehicle mount multi-orbit terminals enable new services on SES's O3b mPOWER for Government and Enterprise Users

/EIN News/ -- Concord, California and Betzdorf, Luxembourg, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobham Satcom, a leading global provider of radio and satellite communications solutions to the maritime and land sectors, and SES, the leading provider of global content connectivity solutions via satellite, announced today a contract for a range of O3b mPOWER-enabled Communications on the Pause (COTP) terminals. The contract consists of Cobham Satcom's rugged, man-portable LEO/MEO/GEO capable TACTICAL TRACKER terminal series ranging from 1.35 to 2.64 meters and the widely successful EXPLORER 8120 vehicle mount tracking antenna. The TACTICAL TRACKER Terminal serves the Government and Defense segment, while Government agencies, carriers, and enterprise customers utilize the EXPLORER terminals for service augmentation and restoration.

The active tracking TACTICAL TRACKER terminals will enable seamless connectivity across SES's multi-orbit network of Geostationary (GEO) and MEO satellites, with forward compatibility on SES's new MEO system O3b mPOWER, as well as SES's second-generation high-throughput low-latency constellation. The O3b mPOWER system represents a tremendous step forward in communication satellite capabilities, providing unprecedented flexibility and throughput. The new terminals expand Cobham Satcom's O3b mPOWER terminal portfolio, joining the recently certified Sea Tel 2400 Tri-band terminal for the energy market.

"We are pleased to provide new capabilities to SES for the growing COTP segment and to offer proven defense and enterprise solutions," noted Kirby Nell, VP of Business Development at Cobham Satcom. "The TACTICAL TRACKERs are the first, man-portable, multi-orbit terminals that actively track across GEO, LEO, and MEO systems, providing mission-critical connectivity to government customers. In addition, the adaptation of the well-proven EXPLORER 8120 also meets the needs of some of the largest telco carriers."

About the Tactical Terminal and Explorer 8120

Cobham Satcom's TACTICAL TRACKER terminals, available in 1.35 m, 1.5 m, and 2.6 m apertures, are easily converted between Ku- and Ka-band and offer multi-band, multi-orbit COTP capabilities. The antennas are transported in rugged man cases and can be set up and operational within 30 minutes. Additionally, the terminals can be operated in a dual antenna make-before-break configuration, with a rapid retrace capability enabling a single antenna operation while preserving link security.

The EXPLORER 8120 is a rugged, field-proven 1.2 m tracking antenna, available in Ku and Ka-band versions, and easily adapts to a range of vehicles and platforms. It can be used in single or multi-antenna configurations, with rapid deployment and acquisition within minutes.

About Cobham Satcom

Cobham Satcom is a global leader in radio and satellite communication solutions for land and maritime sectors. At the forefront of satellite communication technology for over forty years, Cobham Satcom delivers accurate, multi-orbit, active tracking antennas for land, maritime, fixed, and mobile applications across GEO, LEO, and MEO satellites. Cobham Satcom systems provide business and mission-critical connectivity to a broad range of service providers, enterprises, and government customers.

Cobham Satcom designs and manufactures high-performance user terminals, gateways, and systems. The SAILOR, Sea Tel, EXPLORER, and TRACKER brands offer innovative, highly reliable solutions that are easy to integrate and use, whether on established satellite systems or next-generation constellations.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver exceptional experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity worldwide. As one of the world's leaders in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with a unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially proven, low-latency MEO O3b system.

SES is a trusted partner to leading global telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators, and content owners. Through leveraging its vast, intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES delivers high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea, or in the air. SES's video network carries ~8,000 channels and an unparalleled reach of 369 million households, delivering managed media services for linear and non-linear content, and the company lists on the Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

