Furniture Market Size in India 2023-2028 | Industry Analysis Report
The India furniture market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during 2023-2028.NOIDA, UP, INDIA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, ”India Furniture Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028, Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on India Furniture Market
Industry Definition and Application:
Furniture comprises chairs, cabinets, beds, tables, desks, dressers, and cupboards, which are made from plastics, metal, marble, wood, glass, fabrics, or other materials. It requires little maintenance, is resilient, and offers elegance, charm, and sophistication to any room. In addition, furniture has a long shelf life and can be easily cleaned by wiping the surface. As a result, it finds widespread applications across the commercial and residential sectors and is extensively available across supermarkets, specialty and online stores, and hypermarkets.
India Furniture Market Trends:
The escalating demand for modern interiors, such as wardrobes and sofas, as they are constructed with clean, straight lines, and minimal ornamentation, is among the primary factors driving the India furniture market. Besides this, the unique and exceptional furnishings design in the country, owing to its rich handcraft and appealing traditional art and style, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the elevating requirement for modular and state-of-the-art furniture among the individuals living in urban areas and the wide product availability through online and offline distribution channels are also catalyzing the market across India. Apart from this, the rising number of hotels and the expanding hospitality sector in the country are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. In addition to this, the emerging Indian residential real estate industry, on account of the increasing population and need for cheap housing, is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the leading players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce a 3D view of the furnishings using animation and other advanced technologies, which is expected to bolster the India furniture market in the coming years.
India Furniture Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market on the basis on material, distribution channel and end use.
Breakup by Material:
Metal
Wood
plastic
glass
others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by End Use:
Residential
Commercial
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
