SmartCow Releases AI-Enabled Controller Ultron Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Platform for Smart Cities and Autonomous Infrastructure Deployments

ST. JULIAN'S, Malta, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartCow , an AI engineering company specializing in video analytics, AIoT devices, and smart city solutions, and an NVIDIA Metropolis partner, today released a new version of Ultron .

Ultron is an AI-enabled controller with sensor fusion capabilities that empowers industrial applications of vision AI at the edge. Powered by the NVIDIA®️ Jetson Xavier™ NX system-on-module and compatible with Jetson Orin™ NX, Ultron is suitable for smart traffic and manufacturing that can leverage its high computing power and low latency for vision AI applications in various configurations. It is also applicable in smart factories, smart cities, smart buildings, and agriculture.

Ultron takes automation a step further than traditional PLC solutions with vision analysis. Based on powerful NVIDIA Jetson modules, Ultron is capable of the next level of visual AI processing, with model architecture such as image classification, object detection, and segmentation. The new version of Ultron enhances the flexibility of its modular design, with three different kinds of I/O units available. AI developers can identify the needs from the vertical and expand up to seven units at once. The key features of the I/O units include:

SMCPN-D1 (Analog /Digital /Relay)

- 4 analog inputs and 8 digital inputs

- 4 digital outputs

- 8 digital isolated output relays

- SMCPN-D2 (RS485/UART/GPIO)

- 4 ports for RS485 or UART, or 32 ports for GPIO

- Max expandability: 4 blocks to be added

- Featured SATA hard drives (HDD) and solid-state drives (SSD)

- Max expandability: 1 block to be added

Ultron comes with a built-in software platform, QuickSilver, that offers several software options tailored to users with varying priorities, making it simple to use pre-existing trained models with the NVIDIA JetPack™ SDK. Ultron also works with SmartCow FleetTrackr, which monitors and records run-time data such as machine productivity or operating temperature, automatically starts and stops processes, generates alarms and alerts if a machine malfunctions, and more.

SmartCow Ultron fills the gap in the market by providing custom AI development service and simplifying the AI model configuration, which shortens system development and deployment time to market. And, as an all-in-one solution, Ultron benefits from the system setting, providing a compact construction and easier way to build up the project.

SmartCow will showcase Ultron on-site during Embedded World Exhibition & Conference 2023 from March 14-16 in Nuremberg, Germany, inside Hall 1 Booth 1-651.

About SmartCow:

Established in 2016, SmartCow is an end-to-end AI engineering company that builds both hardware and software products for AI applications. Our specialty lies in developing software-defined hardware with field programmability and flexibility, which is optimized by the most efficient software for elevated performance. SmartCow's AI applications are widely used in smart cities. Strategic partners include NVIDIA and PNY. The company is located in Malta, India, Taiwan, Italy, Singapore, and France and is expanding to the USA.

