Storm Ventures Group Annual "Win The Storm" (WTS) Conference Drills Down Construction Industry Skilled Labor Shortage

Event provides free training for Florida college students and recent graduates

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hundreds of students and recent graduates of construction, emergency services, and project management degree programs from Florida colleges are invited to attend the annual Storm Ventures Group (SVG) "Win The Storm Conference" (WTS). The event will be held March 15-17 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward Convention Center located at 1950 Eisenhower Blvd. Students will receive free access to the entire event to gain exposure, network and learn more about explosive career opportunities in the $100B construction, roofing, solar, and storm restoration industry.

WTS is the leading conference and tradeshow expo for general contracting, construction, restoration, roofing and solar companies throughout the U.S. to gain advanced education, training, technology, and tactics to help property owners recover after large storms and catastrophic events. The three-day event includes educational sessions, classes, expert presentations and panels with live Q&A, over 100+ industry-specific breakout sessions, evening networking receptions, awards night, motivational and team building exercises, as well as a tradeshow floor full of the industry's leading vendors, supplier, software and technology companies. WTS will hold a special one-day career orientation for participating students.

The construction industry will need to attract nearly 650,000 additional workers on top of the normal pace of hiring to meet the demand for labor, according to a model developed by Associated Builders and Contractors. That's presuming that construction spending growth slows this year.

"ABC's 2022 workforce shortage analysis sends a message loud and clear: The construction industry desperately needs qualified, skilled craft professionals to build America," said Michael Bellaman, ABC president and CEO.

"The labor shortage in this industry is astounding. Recruiting and staffing is the number one complaint from contractors across the industry. We're excited to use our platform for positive change by promoting awareness and providing hands-on educational and training opportunities for students. We'll provide a national forum for students and recent grads to connect with companies that are recruiting," says Storm Ventures Group founder and CEO Anthony Delmedico, producer of the Win The Storm Conference and Tradeshow Expo.

As part of a new community outreach program he's creating to scale nationally to beat the skilled labor shortage and help companies attract and retain top talent, Delmedico is providing the student WTS attendees complimentary access to SVG University, an online virtual training platform he created.

"This is a win-win for the industry. We're exposing younger generations to a lucrative industry. We're showing contractors throughout the U.S. how to tap into and connect with their local markets, school systems and colleges to recruit and beat the skilled labor shortage," says Delmedico.

According to McKinsey, the US Bipartisan Infrastructure Law projects $550B of new infrastructure investment over the next decade, creating 3.2 million new jobs across the nonresidential construction value chain for a 30 percent increase that equates to 300,000 to 600,000 new workers entering the sector—every year.

"The workforce shortage is the most acute challenge facing the construction industry despite sluggish spending growth," said ABC chief economist Anirban Basu. "After accounting for inflation, construction spending has likely fallen over the past 12 months. As outlays from the infrastructure bill increase, construction spending will expand, exacerbating the chasm between supply and demand for labor.

Delmedico launched SVG U Virtual Reality (VR) in 2017, the first VR training system in the construction industry, to help contractors attract, recruit, retain and train top talent. SVG U provides real-life instructional scenarios in a 360-degree virtual reality environment. SVG is seeking sponsors and speakers at the Student Career Orientation. To RSVP, contact Kaylie McIntosh at 330-57-STORM. Learn more at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dNPVWe26nyc.

SVG products include SVG University (SVG U), a virtual online training platform for general contractors, roofing, construction and restoration professionals. SVG U includes a full course library of hands-on, engaging, industry-specific training videos with courses, chapters, and testing to help contractors scale. SVG U launched the SVG U Virtual Reality (VR) goggles to provide a 360-degree virtual reality training environment. Regardless of weather conditions such as rain or cold, new hires can train 24/7 indoors in a real-life virtual platform with a laser pointer and a set of goggles. The SVG annual "Win The Storm Conference & Trade Show Expo" attracts, trains and mobilizes construction and restoration companies throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia to successfully manage catastrophic storm events, build sales teams, rebuild communities and streamline operations to scale.

