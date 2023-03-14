Futu to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 28, 2023

HONG KONG, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu" or the "Company") FUTU, a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, before U.S. markets open on March 28, 2023.



Futu's management will hold an earnings conference call on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Please note that all participants will need to pre-register for the conference call, using the link

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3e43127bf00145cba0f726114213cfe3.

It will automatically lead to the registration page of "Futu Holdings Ltd Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call", where details for RSVP are needed.

Upon registering, all participants will be provided in confirmation emails with participant dial-in numbers and personal PINs to access the conference call. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time using the conference access information.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.futuholdings.com/.

About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited FUTU is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitalized brokerage and wealth management platform. The Company primarily serves the emerging affluent population, pursuing a massive opportunity to facilitate a once-in-a-generation shift in the wealth management industry and build a digital gateway into broader financial services. The Company provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo, each a highly integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. The Company's primary fee-generating services include trade execution – which allows its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures across different markets – as well as margin financing and securities lending. Futu has also embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

Investor Contact

Investor Relations

Futu Holdings Limited

ir@futuholdings.com