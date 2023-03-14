Quectel showcases industrial smart color sorter solution with edge intelligence at Embedded World 2023

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announces how its latest smart module with machine compute and edge intelligence capabilities is revolutionizing the color sorter industry with higher efficiency and accuracy. Employing Quectel's high performance SG560D smart module, the solution improves the color sorting of industrial materials that can be transformed via a visual identification system, through a combination of machine vision and edge intelligence capabilities, and automatically sort objects based on color and shapes accordingly.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005130/en/

The advanced color sorter application, aimed at the industrial materials management industry, utilizes the Quectel SG560D smart module based on the Qualcomm QCS6490 chipset, and additional integrated hardware including cameras, lamps, and air guns. The solution is able to detect, recognize, and sort a broad array of textures, colors and materials including food materials such as rice, wheat, corn, soybean, seeds, nuts, salt, plastic objects such as plastic pieces, plastic granules, plastic bottle cap flake as well as minerals like quartz stone, quartz sand, pearls, marble, and others.

"As a global leader, Quectel is committed to serving our customers across all industries with the latest innovative technologies. We are proud to drive innovations in large industrial verticals such as color sorting where machine vision, edge computing and next-generation robotics applications can transform entire industries with faster time-to-market, increase productivity and produce significant cost-savings," said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions.

With advanced visual identification system, the smart color sorter solution can manage color sorting of high-volume objects with four cameras working simultaneously to stream video, with an accuracy of less than 1/200000 error rate. Additionally, it can help reduce operating and labor expense significantly.

Quectel's SG560D is a powerful smart module equipped with a Qualcomm® Kryo™ 670 CPU built on Arm v8 Cortex technology and a Qualcomm® Adreno™ 642L GPU. It also features 2 x HVX high-performance digital signal processing (DSP), which bring superior computing power to enable fast, high-quality data processing and make quicker, data-driven decisions. Tests indicate that the SG560D module can achieve computing performance of up to 14 trillion operations per second (TOPS).

The SG560D also supports 5G new radio (NR), Wi-Fi 6E bands of 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz, dual-band simultaneous (DBS), Wi-Fi 2x2 MU-MIMO and Bluetooth 5.2, which significantly improves network coverage and enhances transmission data rates in different application scenarios.

To learn more, visit the Quectel booth at Embedded World 2023, Hall 3, Booth 318 where we will be demonstrating Quectel's smart module solutions with machine vision and edge capabilities.

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services.

Our growing global team of over 4,000 professionals sets the pace for innovation in cellular, GNSS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, antennas and IoT connectivity.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information: www.quectel.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005130/en/