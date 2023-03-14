Submit Release
u-blox AG: u-blox Announces its First Tri-Radio Stand-Alone Module Featuring Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth LE and Thread

THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / u-blox UBXN, a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced u-blox IRIS-W1, the first compact stand-alone Wi-Fi module combining dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth® LE (Low Energy) 5.3, and Thread including support for Matter. IRIS-W1 comes in four variants, each enabling the user to select among various antennas and software environments.

This first dual-band Wi-Fi 6 stand-alone module, built on the NXP RW612 chipset, is breaking new ground. Wi-Fi 6 reduces power consumption and increases network efficiency as well as the number of served clients, all of the above clear improvements for IoT devices. The module also enables users to select Wi-Fi channels from the 2.4 and 5 GHz spectrum. Some main benefits are higher availability of network and throughput, less data congestion in dense environments, and lower network deployment costs. Furthermore, its design makes it compatible with battery-operated devices.

The embedded powerful Arm® Cortex®-M33 MCU removes the need for an external processing unit, reducing costs and saving space in the design. With the available RAM and flash memory, users can leverage the processing capabilities for advanced applications. In addition, its wide range of peripheral interface enables more options for the designer. The new tri-radio module with NXP EdgeLock and Arm® TrustZone® enables secure end-product implementations with reliable authentication, confidentiality, and data integrity. By protecting sensitive data and preventing unauthorized access to the product, IRIS-W1 perfectly suits applications requiring high security.

This tri-radio stand-alone module supports Thread (and Matter) in addition to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. With its three available radios, it adapts well to a wide range of use cases, providing integrated coexistence between radios and a powerful MCU. With this, users can expect less radio interference, a lower bill of materials (BoM), and an easy integration design.

About u-blox

u-blox UBXN is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u-blox.com)

u‑blox media contact:

Natacha Seitz
Senior Manager PR and Content Marketing
Mobile +41 76 436 0788
natacha.seitz@u-blox.com

