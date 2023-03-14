IBS Software Certified as a Great Place to Work

DUBAI, UAE, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IBS Software, a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally has been certified a Great Place To Work®. The company is focused on transforming how travel companies operate in a digital world by delivering next-generation products to accelerate growth, drive efficiency and create a differentiated consumer experience.

As an employer, IBS Software is proud of its engaging and supportive working environment with a company culture built on the tenets of precision, commitment, passion, integrity and respect for the individual.

VK Mathews, Executive Chairman of IBS Software said, "It is a proud moment for us to be recognized as a Great Place to Work. I'm honored and delighted to be a part of such an incredible team. Together, we will continue our pursuit towards excellence and enhance our position as an organization that promotes meritocracy, fairness, diversity and inclusion."

On the occasion Anand Krishnan, CEO at IBS Software said, "We're immensely proud to be named a Great Place to Work. In the post-pandemic world, creating a workplace that employees are proud of has never been more important and is only possible when talented and dedicated individuals come together and actively work toward a common goal. The certification is a testament to our commitment to excellent employee experience, sustainable financial performance of the organization along with the culture of fostering equal opportunity, diversity and constant learning."

Jayan Nair, Head of Human Resources at IBS Software, commented, "It is a great honor for us at IBS Software to be recognized as a Great Place to Work. I am personally delighted with the recognition as it is a significant milestone for us. Over the past 25 years, we have developed expertise in supporting employees at every level, helping them advance and take the lead in IBS Software's growth. We have always believed in raising the bar to become an employer of choice and this recognition further reinforces our commitment in building a better company culture and providing equal opportunities to our employees."

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with feedback, real-time reporting, and the insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models for all leaders. Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.in/

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise and hospitality industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air-cargo management. IBS Software also runs a real time B2B and B2C distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and channels. For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) business focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives of its customers, leveraging its domain knowledge, digital technologies and engineering excellence. IBS Software is a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 15 offices across the world. Further information can be found at https://www.ibsplc.com/.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2032274/IBS_GPTW.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169353/3937998/IBS_Software_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibs-software-certified-as-a-great-place-to-work-301771027.html

SOURCE IBS Software