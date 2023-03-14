Submit Release
THIS WEEK: Governor Newsom to Join Lawmakers and Leaders Across California to Outline Transformative Policy Proposals

SACRAMENTO – Building on historic investments to improve the health, safety, and well-being of all Californians, Governor Gavin Newsom this week will join lawmakers, elected officials, and community leaders across the state to highlight transformative policy proposals to strengthen California’s diverse communities.

During the statewide tour, the Governor will meet directly with residents and make major policy announcements to improve the lives of all Californians, lower costs for families, and create safer communities. These key announcements include: 

REDUCING HOMELESSNESS
WHEN: Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. 
WHERE: Sacramento, CA*
LIVESTREAM@CAgovernor | Facebook | YouTube

IMPROVING PUBLIC SAFETY
WHEN: Friday, March 17, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. 
WHERE: Bay Area
LIVESTREAM@CAgovernor | Facebook | YouTube
NOTE: Reporters MUST RSVP by tomorrow, TUESDAY MARCH 14 at 5 p.m. to receive further instructions for this event 

REDUCING HEALTH CARE COSTS 
WHEN: Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. 
WHERE: Los Angeles, CA*
LIVESTREAM@CAgovernor | Facebook | YouTube

MENTAL HEALTH CARE REFORM
WHEN: Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. 
WHERE: San Diego, CA*
LIVESTREAM@CAgovernor | Facebook | YouTube

All events will also be available to TV stations on the TVu Grid as “CA_GovernorPack” and on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

*NOTE: All press events are in-person and are open to credentialed media only. Location will be provided following RSVP. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by Tuesday, March 14, at 5 p.m. for the public safety event and by Wednesday, March 15 at noon for all other events. Please specify which events you plan to attend and provide the names of all media members attending.

