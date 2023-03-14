Submit Release
FW: ROADWAY CLOSURE: I-91 SB in the area of MM 10

The roadway is now open.

 

From: Pedigo, Lydia
Sent: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 2:44 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Westminster Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

I-91 Southbound  is closed in the area of MM 10 due to roadway conditions. All traffic will be diverted off exit 3 southbound.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

 

