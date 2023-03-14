FW: ROADWAY CLOSURE: I-91 SB in the area of MM 10
The roadway is now open.
I-91 Southbound is closed in the area of MM 10 due to roadway conditions. All traffic will be diverted off exit 3 southbound.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.