CSSI Female officers celebrate International Women’s Day

 

Female officers of the Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) have joined women from other Ministries, NGO’s, Churches, Development Partners and Private sectors to celebrate the International Women’s Day in Honiara on 8 March 2023.

CSSI Women’s Network Chairlady, Staff Sergeant Catherine Nalakia said, her female officers are honoured to join the celebration to demonstrate their support towards recognition and achievements of women throughout the country and abroad.

“Some years ago, you hardly see a single woman working in prisons or access formal trainings, now you can find women serving at all levels of the agency as correctional officers to executive levels or higher ranks, but slowly growing as we continue to work together and  building trust and confident  in our selves and others.  or otherwise lawyers, health care professionals, permanent secretaries in the Government ministries, pilot and so forth”.

Women we faced Challenges in our Homes, and even in our workplace and everywhere, though we have to work extra before we can reach our goal.

The IWD celebration for this year theme is; “Digital: Celebrating, Learning, Empowering and Protecting Women of Solomon Islands through Technology”.

She acknowledged the Office of the Commissioner and his Executive for their support towards CSSI Women’s Network to participate in this year’s IWD, bringing women into technology results in more creative solutions, and greater potential for innovations to meet women’s needs and promote gender equality.

Congratulations to CSSI Women’s Network for participating in this year’s IWD.

-CSSI Press

