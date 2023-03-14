TANANGADA APPLAUDS CONSTITUENCY OFFICERS FOR RELENTLESS RESOLVE TO RURAL DEVELOPMENT

Delivering services in rural areas around the country (Solomon Islands) is not easy as one could contemplate.

It takes one’s determination and detriment to realize development evinced in the 50 constituencies.

With the geographical setting of the country, the challenge remains. But that does not deter the sheer determination and commitment of the 150 constituency officers who continue to toil and implement the Constituency Development (CDF) Programme of the national government despite the so many challenges and criticisms.

The successful implementation and delivery of their priority programs especially livelihood projects towards improving social and economic livelihood of rural dwellers is a testament of their firm commitment and service to our people, more importantly to rural development.

“Despite the so many challenges in the implementation of the CDF programme, all constituency officers from the 50 constituencies must be commended for their development efforts in implementing the programme,” Policy Secretary Resource Sector (PSRS) from the Prime Minister’s Office (OPMC) Jimson Tanangada said.

Mr. Tanangada was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Constituency Development Refresher workshop organised by the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) for constituency officers from the 50 constituencies last week, Thursday 9 March 2023 at the Mendana Hotel in Honiara.

He said it is not easy to implement the CDF program, yet, he was heartened by the commitment proved by constituency officers to serve our rural people.

“You all got my respect and thank you for discharging your duties devotedly.”

Permanent Secretary Dr Samson Viulu, seats in the front row with the Constituency officers and MRD staff who attended the two-day refresher workshop.

Mr. Tanangada also acknowledged MRD for hosting the two-day refresher workshop which he trusts will help officers towards the smooth delivery of services and implementation of their constituency development priorities in their respective constituencies.

Meanwhile, he said the new Solomon Islands Constituency (SICD) Policy which was developed by MRD under its reform programs is a testament to the commitment of the Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement (DCGA) to enforce the CDF Act.

“Reforming the CDF Act is one of the government policy priorities. The plan is to table the bill before end of this parliament.

“This is crucial to ensure all development funds are disbursed as planned to achieve tangible developments – improving people’s livelihood in all constituencies in the country,” Mr. Tanangada added.

“Rural Development is a key pillar of the Solomon Islands Government’s objective of stimulating sustained growth prioritized in consultation with donors.”

Mr. Tanangada said that other donor partners are more than willing to support the rural development program but we need to change the CDF Act 2013 by putting in place accountability mechanisms.

“Therefore, the DCGA government applauded the current Permanent Secretary Dr. Samson Viulu and his senior management and staff for taking the bold move to lead with this important policy reforms which will lead to improved service delivery in our rural areas,” he said.

Ministry of Rural Development understands that the CDF reforms currently undertaken has the full backing of the Honourable Prime Minister and his Ministers of the Cabinet.

Some of the Constituency officers who attended the two-day refresher workshop.

– MRD Press