Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,417 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 383,585 in the last 365 days.

Parties to Nauru Agreement meeting begins in Honiara

Parties to Nauru Agreement meeting begins in Honiara

 

Honiara, 14 March 2023: The Parties to Nauru Agreement (PNA) have started series of meetings yesterday at the Mendana Conference facility in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

Vessel Day Scheme (VDS) was the focus for discussion in the first day.

PNA Technical and Science Committees, discussed the VDS technical issues and SPC gave a presentation on the Effort Crypt.

The technical working group discussed the VDS issues encountered during its implementation in 2022. The outcomes of these meetings will be presented to the PNA Annual officials meeting which is schedule for Thursday 16th March 2023.

The committee also reviewed updates on the PNA Fisheries Information Management System (FIMS), which is used to monitor fishing activities of vessels inside the PNA member’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The system captures the number of days and where vessels are fishing, allowing for more effective management of fisheries in the region.

In the afternoon the PNA Technical Committee looked at the Compliance issues, especially with regards to vessels operating in PNA EEZ. There are reporting requirements placed on fishing vessels, while operation under the VDS in PNA waters.

During the afternoon session, PNA officials looked at the annual report of the organization and discussed the implementation of the VDS for the year 2022, particularly for Longline and Purse Seine fishing to determine the total allowable effort for 2024, i.e., the total number of days for PNA members.

The PNA committee will continue its meetings tomorrow, where they will focus on the Palau Arrangement. The series of meetings is crucial to ensuring the sustainable management of tuna stocks in the region and the effective implementation of the VDS.

Attending the meeting are fisheries delegated from the eight PNA Member countries and Tokelau.

-MFMR Press

You just read:

Parties to Nauru Agreement meeting begins in Honiara

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more