Parties to Nauru Agreement meeting begins in Honiara

Honiara, 14 March 2023: The Parties to Nauru Agreement (PNA) have started series of meetings yesterday at the Mendana Conference facility in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

Vessel Day Scheme (VDS) was the focus for discussion in the first day.

PNA Technical and Science Committees, discussed the VDS technical issues and SPC gave a presentation on the Effort Crypt.

The technical working group discussed the VDS issues encountered during its implementation in 2022. The outcomes of these meetings will be presented to the PNA Annual officials meeting which is schedule for Thursday 16th March 2023.

The committee also reviewed updates on the PNA Fisheries Information Management System (FIMS), which is used to monitor fishing activities of vessels inside the PNA member’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The system captures the number of days and where vessels are fishing, allowing for more effective management of fisheries in the region.

In the afternoon the PNA Technical Committee looked at the Compliance issues, especially with regards to vessels operating in PNA EEZ. There are reporting requirements placed on fishing vessels, while operation under the VDS in PNA waters.

During the afternoon session, PNA officials looked at the annual report of the organization and discussed the implementation of the VDS for the year 2022, particularly for Longline and Purse Seine fishing to determine the total allowable effort for 2024, i.e., the total number of days for PNA members.

The PNA committee will continue its meetings tomorrow, where they will focus on the Palau Arrangement. The series of meetings is crucial to ensuring the sustainable management of tuna stocks in the region and the effective implementation of the VDS.

Attending the meeting are fisheries delegated from the eight PNA Member countries and Tokelau.

-MFMR Press