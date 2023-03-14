RSIPF acknowledge RAPPP and ADF for gifting of sporting equipment in Honiara

Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Assistant Commissioner (AC) National Capital and Crime Prevention Simpson Pogeava acknowledged the gifting of a range of sporting equipment to the RSIPF from the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Australian Defence Force (ADF) members at Rove Police Head Quarters on 13 March 2023.

Acting Commander Clinton Smith, who oversees the RSIPF & AFP Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP) and Lieutenant Colonel Justin Bywater of the ADF’s Defence Cooperation Program (DCP), handed over the balls and other sports equipment to AC Pogeava that will be dispersed across the RSIPF to promote the health and wellbeing of its officers.

Commander Smith and ADF officer handing over the sport equipments to RSIPF Assistant Commissioners

Lt Col Bywater says, “The ADF’s Defence Cooperation Program in the Solomon Islands has been running for over 40 years and cooperates with the RSIPF to support the operation and development of key capabilities in particularly with the Maritime Division and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team.”

AC Pogeava says, “We would like to thank RAPPP and the ADF for their continuous support in delivering a range of initiatives to support the Health and wellbeing of RSIPF officers with the handing over of the sporting equipment.”

Mr. Pogeava says, “RSIPF health and wellbeing is very important and with these gifts our officers will make good use of it to keep healthy, fit and smart in decision making as part of their daily job.”

