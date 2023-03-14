Computed Tomography Market Size to Reach US$ 6.5 Billion 2023-2028 | Industry CAGR of 6.20%
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global computed tomography market size reached US$ 4.4 Billion in 2022UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Computed Tomography Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth Rate, Research Report, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global computed tomography market size reached US$ 4.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.20% during 2023-2028.
Computed tomography (CT) is a medical imaging technique that generates cross-sectional anatomy images, also known as slices using computerized x-rays. It is performed by rotating an x-ray source around a gantry while the patient lies on a bed. It collects successive slices and digitally stacks to create a three-dimensional (3D) image using advanced software. It also enables physicians to diagnose and monitor various medical conditions, including trauma, cancer, infection, and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). In addition, it is highly effective in identifying and locating lesions, tumors, hemorrhages, bone fractures, injuries, pulmonary embolisms, and excess fluids. Moreover, it provides faster image processing, detects soft tissue damage, offer superior image quality, and eliminates overlapping issues with bones and organs. As a result, CT is widely adopted in hospitals and diagnostic centers across the globe.
Computed Tomography Market Trends:
The market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of chronic disorders such as orthopedics, neurological and cardiovascular disorders, and cancer owing to the rising consumption of alcohol, smoking, unhealthy eating habits, and sedentary lifestyles. In addition, the growing awareness regarding the importance of accurate and early diagnosis is facilitating the demand for CT scans to offer detailed and high-resolution images of tissues and organs, which help healthcare professionals to identify abnormalities and detect diseases at nascent stages, which is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the introduction of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI)-based algorithms to automate and optimize the data acquisition process, which enhances sensitivity, improves image quality, and minimizes exposure of patients to radiation, represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the widespread adoption of CT scans in minimally invasive (MI) and robotic surgical procedures to pre-operatively screen patients and determine the risk of morbidity and mortality is propelling the market growth.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of Type Insights, Application Insights, End User Insights and Market Breakup by Region.
Type Insights:
Low Slice
Medium Slice
High Slice
Cone Beam
Application Insights:
Oncology
Neurology
Cardiovascular
Musculoskeletal
Others
End User Insights:
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Canon Inc.)
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
GE HealthCare (General Electric Company)
Koning Corporation
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
NeuroLogica Corp. (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.)
Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd. (Neusoft Corporation)
Planmeca Oy
Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)
Stryker Corporation
