New book reminds people of music's transcendent power to draw them closer together and to God

B. J. Gonzalvo announces the release of 'Music: The Art of Togetherness'

MILL CREEK, Wash., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Through his journey as a psychologist, a musician, and a spiritual seeker, B. J. Gonzalvo distills music's transcendent power to move people, elevate their worship, and transform their lives, their relationships, and society.

In "Music: The Art of Togetherness" (published by Archway Publishing), Gonzalvo reminds people that music is more than just a hobby or a soundtrack playing in the background of their lives. Music is an intentional leisure activity full of possibilities for singers and seekers alike to recreate and experience a foretaste of joy, love, hope, grace, and harmony. This book is a reminder of music's transcendent power to draw people closer together and to the Divine.

"This book is not intended to rationalize music or discuss music theory, music history, or music in liturgy. Rather, it is an expression of my gratefulness for the amazing gift of music, which has been intricately woven into our faith and into our culture," Gonzalvo points out. He adds, "As Saint Francis de Sales wrote in his book 'Introduction to the Devout Life,' I hope that this book reaches what he called the 'Philothea' (lover of God) — those who, like me, seek after the love of God. Lastly, this book is a hopeful invitation for us all to get in touch with Beauty (with a capital B)."

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Gonzalvo answered, "May this book allow me to highlight how the contemplation of beauty in music can lead us to harmony with our inner selves and with one another. May it bring our hearts and minds closer to the eternal beauty that is God." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/840886-music-the-art-of-togetherness

"Music: The Art of Togetherness"

By B.J. Gonzalvo, Ph.D.

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 112 pages | ISBN 9781665735469

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 112 pages | ISBN 9781665735452

E-Book | 112 pages | ISBN 9781665735445

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

B. J. Gonzalvo, Ph.D., is an organizational psychologist who spends his "leisure" time as a guitarist, choir singer, listener, and worship leader facilitating the "recreation" of joy, love, hope, and togetherness. He is the author of several books including "Lead Like the Saints" (Paulines Publishing) and "Gift of Kapwa: The Sacredness of Our Togetherness." He writes and reflects from the beautiful Pacific Northwest on matters of faith, spirituality, culture, and psychology.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com

SOURCE ArchwayPublishing