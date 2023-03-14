New book shares insights and tools to help parents and caregivers effectively support a loved one with congenital illness

Philadelphian author Jillian Theorgood releases the new and improved edition of 'Overwhelmed to Empowered'

PHILADELPHIA, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jillian Theorgood returns in the publishing scene with the release of the new and improved edition of her 2015 book "Overwhelmed to Empowered."

"Overwhelmed to Empowered: Lessons Learned in Caring for a Child with a Congenital Illness" (published by Archway Publishing) shares the story of the author's journey to becoming a champion and advocate for her son Delmar Davis Jr. (DJ). Here, she details her experiences and lessons learned to show others how they can step into their new role with power and confidence and give their child the best opportunity to thrive. As an added bonus, DJ also shares his thoughts on growing up with a congenital illness, demonstrating that he is so much more than his medical condition. Lastly, this book provides a resource called the D.E.L.M.A.R. log that will help parents and caregivers navigate the plethora of medical appointments.

"By gaining knowledge, you can handle anything that comes your way. You can make all the difference in the world for your child, if you equip yourself to do so," Theorgood states. When asked what she wants readers to take away from her journey, she responds, "You are more powerful and resilient than you think. In the blink of an eye, your life can change dramatically when your child is born with or diagnosed with a chronic illness. It is easy to become overwhelmed and feel hopeless and powerless. But as the parent or caregiver, you have all the power in the world to make a difference in the life of your child. You have the power to choose the doctor that works best for your child, as well as participate and give insight into what treatments and medications worked best for your child. Remember, doctors are getting paid to attend appointments with you and properly treat your child. The best advocate for your child is the person who is with them daily and can communicate how they are progressing between medical appointments. Once you realize this and gain knowledge about the diagnosis, you learn how important your role is and then you begin to feel confident and empowered. You can overcome anything as long as you take it step by step. Progression is key. With every step forward, brings new hope. Look for that bright light in the darkness."

"Overwhelmed to Empowered: Lessons Learned in Caring for a Child with a Congenital Illness"

By Jillian Theorgood

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 258 pages | ISBN 9781665726672

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 258 pages | ISBN 9781665726689

E-Book | 258 pages | ISBN 9781665726696

About the Author

Jillian Theorgood is a Philadelphia native who prides herself as being hard-working, positive and community focused. She always sees the cup as half-full regardless of the circumstance — always seeing the positive in everything and everyone. When faced with the challenge of raising a child with a heart condition, Tetralogy of Fallot (TOF), she rose to the challenge by becoming fully educated on his condition. She is now sharing her successes with other families. As a young mother, Theorgood put herself through school and earned a bachelor's degree from Temple University and a master's degree from Saint Joseph's University. She raised three successful young men as a single parent; Brandon, Delmar Jr. (DJ), and Julian. She is also a very proud grandmother of a 9-year-old grandson, Demetri. Theorgood considers her family to be her most valuable resource and is proud to admit that her grandmother, Deborah Mosley, mother, Karen Davis, and sister, Pamela Theorgood, have been hands on and instrumental in helping her stay strong and resilient.

