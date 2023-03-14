New workbook guides readers on how to connect or reconnect with their authentic selves, grow and heal from past traumatic experiences

Heidi Eversole announces the release of 'House Visualization Technique'

CINCINNATI, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Several years ago, after Heidi Eversole had returned home from her deployment from the U.S. Forces in Afghanistan, she began working toward her degree in psychology and in working with a therapist, to heal some of her own past traumatic experiences. One day, in an attempt to find some silence and relief from anxiety, the thought came across her mind, "what if my mind were a house, what would it look like?' At that instant, her house was created and she has been using House Visualization Technique (HVT) ever since. It has been nothing short of transformational for her. "House Visualization Technique" (published by Archway Publishing) is a guided visualization process which seeks to connect (or re-connect) the experiencer with their own authentic selves, and as a result, to process, heal and grow from anxiety, stress, griefs and traumatic events which have been "stored away" and are waiting to be unpacked.

This workbook gives readers a tool in which they are gently confronted with these events, situations and relationships by their own subconscious and show them —the boundaries of their own mind represented in the form of a house. By doing this, they "put the fence up" in the mind and allow their authentic selves to speak into the house in a powerful way. Each individual's own subconscious provides form for those things, which need to be seen, heard, and healed. By allowing their subconscious a blank canvas to give form and definition to their unique life and experiences, they become a witness to parts of their authentic selves that have previously remained buried or avoided. Layer by layer, healing from deep wounds, happens though connection with the one person from whom they need validation and understanding: oneself. Eversole also includes a section of this book on HVT stories from her clients and their experiences with this activity.

"In my experience as a clinician, I worked with so many people who had been able to avoid processing their own anxiety, grief, trauma, etc., by staying busy with work, social events and more. When society shut down temporarily and quarantine became a regular thing during COVID-19, that which had been avoided all of a sudden fought its way on to center stage. Not everyone was completely aware of what exactly was causing the anxiety or what needed to be grieved. That is where HVT comes in. The individuals (including myself) who used HVT were able to process in a deeply personal way the things, which has been waiting to be seen and unpacked. But it was the willingness to face and address what was in their 'house' that ultimately kept them in the process, "Eversole points out.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Eversole answered, "I want readers to walk away with a sense of empowerment about their ability to connect or reconnect with their authentic selves. This workbook is a lifelong tool that they can use for self-care, self-discovery and healing." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/827758-house-visualization-technique

"House Visualization Technique"

By Heidi Eversole, MA, LPC, TF-CBT

Softcover | 8.25 x 11in | 140 pages | ISBN 9781665736862

E-Book | 140 pages | ISBN 9781665736855

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Heidi Eversole lives with her spouse and two children in Cincinnati, Ohio. She works as a licensed professional counselor in the state of Ohio, own a private practice and is trained in Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. She is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force where she was a cryptologic linguist and worked as an interpreter with the U.S. Air Force for several years afterward. She graduated from George Fox University in 2015 with a BA in Psychology and Xavier University in 2018 with an MA in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. She currently works with populations of many ages and walks of life, but tends to focus on working with those who have experienced trauma and are ready to work toward healing. Like many Cincinnatians, she is a Bengals fan.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com

SOURCE ArchwayPublishing