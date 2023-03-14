Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,419 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 383,591 in the last 365 days.

SecurityHQ Named Frost Radar Leader in Frost and Sullivan's 2023 America's MPSS Report

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityHQ, a Leading Global Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), are delighted to announce their inclusion in the latest Frost Radar™ Americas Managed & Professional Security Services Market, 2023. This report, released by Frost & Sullivan, provides a benchmarking system, to highlight and compare leading cyber security companies, their innovative methodologies, and to spark companies into action.

The report assesses and highlights cyber security companies leading the way throughout the US.

'SecurityHQ allows its customers extreme flexibility with a pay-as-you-grow pricing model, which further cements its customer-centric approach. SecurityHQ understands that most customers are in the middle of their digital transformation journeys and need help in securing their changing environments. Such flexibility will provide SecurityHQ with many growth opportunities, and its customers with a way to grow their businesses without compromising the security of their critical assets.' - Lucas Ferreyra, Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan

'SecurityHQ demonstrates a keen understanding of the latest trends and the most important technologies in the managed services market, stemming from its global presence and experience of partnering with cybersecurity customers throughout Europe, the Middle East, and more recently, North America. Such understanding is apparent in the breadth and relevance of its offering, including MDR, DFIR, Vulnerability Management, Red Team engagements, and Penetration Testing.' – Ferreyra

SecurityHQ have been operating in the United States for many years, and, due to their exponential growth, recently opened a new SOC based in New York.

'We have invested heavily in additional technology and people, with supplementary cyber security capabilities, Cyber Security Managers, analysts, upgraded platforms and scalability, to ensure that we deliver for our U.S. customers.'– Feras Tappuni, CEO, SecurityHQ Inc.

Download the SecurityHQ profile, Frost Radar Americas MPSS, 2023.

About SecurityHQ

Global MSSP with world-class Security Operation Centers (SOC's) located around the world, to manage, detect and defend against all malicious activity. Powered by real-time log analytics, security orchestration, automation & response tooling for investigation, threat hunting and response, the company's 300+ analysts are available to detect, monitor & respond to cyber threats around the clock, to address security risks and challenges, and improve security posture. By combining dedicated security experts, cutting-edge technology and processes, clients receive an enterprise-grade experience that ensures all IT virtual assets, cloud, and traditional infrastructures, are protected.

Website: www.securityhq.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Sechq 
Twitter: https://twitter.com/security_hq 
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/securityhq/ 

Media enquiries, contact Eleanor Barlow pr@securityhq.com

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031748/Frost_Radar_Leader_Infographic.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031599/SecurityHQ_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/securityhq-named-frost-radar-leader-in-frost-and-sullivans-2023-americas-mpss-report-301770494.html

SOURCE SecurityHQ

You just read:

SecurityHQ Named Frost Radar Leader in Frost and Sullivan's 2023 America's MPSS Report

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more