Author John F. Lugger releases the first volume of 'Denominationalism Of God ... or ... Of Man'

New book compares the doctrines of contemporary denominations to Scripture and to Christ's church

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There are many books on the market that address religious denominations and attempt to categorize each by their characteristics. However, only a few bring to light the differences within the doctrines of each group as compared to Scripture, and to Christ's church. It is for this reason that John F. Lugger decided to write "Denominationalism Of God ... or ... Of Man" (published by AuthorHouse).

This book is the first volume in a five-part series that seeks to uncover some truth concerning God's desire for His body of believers, His church, as revealed in Scripture. It begins with a study of denominationalism: What exactly are they, and does God accept any or all of them? It is then followed by information on the church established by Christ in the first century. Is this church represented within the denominational world? Do the doctrine, work and worship of these denominations differ from what is written in God's Word? Finally, the bulk of this spirituality book is devoted to examining the Roman Catholic Church. Here, the author compares several major tenets of this church with both Christ's church, and with Scripture, to evaluate and answer the question — Is this denomination truly "Of God", or is it "Of Man"?

"I want readers to simply pause and consider the subject matter I discuss in this book. To not simply go to church, if indeed you are going, and accept all you hear, without checking God's Word," Lugger states.

By comparing the doctrines of these denominations with Scripture, it is the author's hope for readers to have more confidence in God's Word and be in a better position to discuss truth with others. To get a copy, visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/847357-denominationalism-of-god-or-of-man.

"Denominationalism Of God ... or ... Of Man"

By John F. Lugger

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 396 pages | ISBN 9781665577748

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 396 pages | ISBN 9781665577724

E-Book | 396 pages | ISBN 9781665577731

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Having earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from Ohio State University, John F. Lugger had just begun a career in that vocation when he met Charlene, whom he soon married in the spring of '74. Lugger, a life-long Lutheran and Charlene, a member of the Church of Christ, had some decisions to make concerning their respective faiths. Encouraged by his wife and others, including his dear friend and minister at the Fishinger and Kenny Rds. Church of Christ in Columbus, Ohio, Gene Carrell, Lugger decided to let the Scriptures speak on the subject. One point seemed to trouble him the most — his baptism as an infant. Since all the examples he could find from the Scriptures described adult individuals who, after coming to belief, would repent, confess and agree/submit to baptism, infant baptism made no sense (how could he, as an infant make these decisions?). After several years of investigation and study of the Scriptures, Lugger was convinced the Bible does indeed speak of a different kind of church than the one he grew up in — a church which began in the first century, a church established by Christ Himself. Following his obedience to the Gospel and being added to Christ's church (not by any individual, but by God Himself, according to the Scriptures, Acts 2:47), Lugger developed a passion for writing and teaching, particularly on this subject of modern denominations as compared to the Scriptures and to this New Testament church of Christ. His denominational background has given him a unique perspective, in this instance, to author the first of five volumes on "Denominationalism - Of God ... or ... Of Man."

