EFI Features Single-Pass Technology Leadership, Growing Installed Base, at the CCE International Show

MUNICH, Germany, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics For Imaging , Inc., the market leader in digital direct-to-corrugated printing, is showcasing its portfolio at the CCE International Corrugated and Carton Exhibition, 14 to 16 March in Munich. EFI is in Hall B6, Stand 2320, featuring a proven portfolio of printers that have provided the perfect balance for the past six years of meeting customer needs and technology for corrugated packaging converters around the globe. This includes the EFI™ Nozomi 14000 LED press and the EFI Nozomi C18000 Plus printer, both ultra-high-speed inkjet solutions for the corrugated market. These advanced direct-to-board digital presses leverage world-class Nozomi single-pass UV LED inkjet technology with improvements that bring enhanced productivity, reliability, value and flexibility to the industrial packaging segment.



The CCE show also marks a big milestone for EFI's Nozomi technology. "We are pleased to announce that DS Smith, a leading provider of sustainable packaging solutions, paper products and recycling services worldwide, has ordered the 50th Nozomi printer for their UK facilities," said Evandro Matteucci, EFI vice president and general manager, Packaging & Building Materials. "They are an example of an innovative customer that has leveraged Nozomi's capabilities to move their business forward. This is the second Nozomi DS Smith has acquired, and the exceptional experience they had with their first Nozomi was a key driver in the decision to acquire another. We are delighted to continue partnering with them as they expand their capabilities in sustainable corrugated printing."

EFI Nozomi: Delivering Unmatched Productivity and Flexibility

The EFI Nozomi printer range boasts a robust design for heavy industrial use, high reliability and high productivity. It offers packaging converters excellent uptime plus the versatility to print nearly all board flute types, with enhancements to automatically reject damaged boards without stopping print production.

Depending on specific application requirements, customers have a choice between the EFI Nozomi 14000 LED and the C18000 Plus offerings. The C18000 Plus is an established technology for corrugated packaging applications but is also an ideal fit for point of sale (POS) applications since it offers a print width of 1.8 metres. Due to excellent colour quality, these printers are an ideal fit for high graphic printing and applications such as displays and eCommerce boxes. The quality of the printing and the ability to include high-quality graphic content enhance the shopping experience for the smart buyer – be it online or at the retail store.

Sustainability Is Key

"Nozomi is a sustainable printing solution for corrugated," Matteucci added, "critically important as manufacturers of all types work to reduce their environmental impact. This efficient digital alternative to analogue corrugated production delivers energy-efficient productivity, with virtually no volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions and up to 35 percent lower energy consumption than flexo printing. The Nozomi presses also significantly reduce ink and board waste compared with flexo and litho-lamination. Plus, unlike analogue printing methods, they do not require water for cleaning, reducing converters' costs and their environmental footprint."

Nozomi is truly the industry's best single-pass inkjet corrugated technology in terms of power consumption efficiency, according to testing by the Fogra Research Institute for Media Technologies against the ISO 20690 energy standard. Plus, EFI Nozomi is the only single-pass inkjet offering in the industry to have its output certified for OCC recyclability and repulpability by the Western Michigan University Recycling, Paper and Coating Pilot Plant – a leading certification organisation for corrugated recycling.

A History of Innovation

EFI's expertise in industrial digital printing, its broad installed base of single-pass equipment, and its long history of innovation make it the ideal consultative technology provider for converters making the move to digital corrugated packaging production. Beyond equipment installation, EFI closely collaborates with customers through the necessary technology adoption curve, offering a 12-week ramp-up and training programme, a one-year warranty, and 24/7 remote and in-person service maintenance packages. Nozomi users can also take advantage of additional professional services that help them get the very most out of their digital investments, including advanced training in prepress, colour management, sales and more.

EFI experts are available to meet at CCE, Stand 2320, Hall B6.

For more information about high-volume, sustainable digital corrugated production on EFI Nozomi presses, visit nozomi.efi.com.

