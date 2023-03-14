"Metareal AI" Announced Promoting Use of ChatGPT and Other Technologies. Starting From Customer Base of More Than 5,000 Companies Through Unified Platform

Rozetta Corp. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Representative Director: Maro Watanabe, hereinafter "Rozetta"), a subsidiary of MetaReal Corp. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Representative Director: Junichi Goishi, hereinafter "MetaReal"), jointly with MATRIX Inc. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Representative Director: Junichi Goishi, hereinafter "MATRIX"), announced the development and release of "Metareal AI," a platform utilizing AI-related products such as ChatGPT as business solutions for companies.

Our Vision

Starting with generative AI, a rapid shift in AI has occurred in the world, and a huge number of breakthroughs are being made and implemented every day at exponential speed. There are already many such services available around the world, and we will create a place where companies can access these services in a one-stop manner, promoting the use of AI in the business environment.

About Metareal AI

"Metareal AI" is a platform that brings together not only generative AI such as ChatGPT, but also various services using numerous AI models from the perspective of corporate business utilization. It provides AI services at high speed and also serves as a bridge for companies.

Provision to more than 5,000 Rozetta customers

"Metareal" AI will be available free of charge to Rozetta's more than 5,000 current customers on April 3. The initial lineup will start with AI summaries, AI document creation, AI text proofreading, AI speech recognition, etc., which are highly compatible with our existing products, and will be expanded sequentially.

While maintaining the value of security that we have provided to our customers, we will build seamless cooperation between these product groups.

We will also start offering customized AI development services with the aim of solving problems and creating the future for each of our customers.

We plan to offer the service to the general public from May 31.

About MetaReal Corp.

Corporate mission: "Liberate mankind from the limitations of place, time, language, and the physical"

AI, AR (Augmented Reality), VR (Virtual Reality), 5G/6G/7G (high-speed, large-capacity, multiple simultaneous connection communication), 4K/8K/12K (super-resolution video), video distribution

By integrating the latest technologies such as solutions, wearable devices, robots, and HA (Human Augmentation), people from all over the world can interact, live, work, and enjoy their lives "anytime, anywhere, and with anyone without the impediment of language." We will realize the goal of "global ubiquitous."

For the last two years, we have been focusing on the "Metaverse business" as a growth field, handled by our group companies MATRIX Inc. ("DOKODEMO Door") and TravelDX Co., Ltd. ("DOKODEMO Door Trip").

About Rozetta Corp.

Rozetta develops and operates AI automatic translation services under the corporate mission of "freeing society from linguistic barriers". Rozetta's automatic translation products have been implemented by more than 5,000 companies and organizations in Japan and overseas, in various industries including pharmaceuticals, life sciences, bio-ventures, government agencies, national laboratories, universities, hospitals, chemicals, environment, energy, petroleum, food, beverages, agriculture, forestry and fisheries, civil engineering, construction, legal affairs, law firms, patent firms, finance, IT, communications, semiconductors, industrial machinery, electrical equipment, precision instruments, etc.

About MATRIX Inc.

Established in September 2020 as a subsidiary of MetaReal Corp. (formerly: Rozetta). Developed reality Metaverse platform "DOKODEMO Door" (https://dokodemodoors.com/en/) with the corporate vision of "Eliminating disparities and discrimination in the old reality, such as borders, language barriers, physical differences, knowledge gaps, and all other handicaps."

