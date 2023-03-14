LABA International Art Festival Interviews Renowned Artists Todd Williamson & Jiannan Huang on Abstract Art & Design

The two artists discussed the importance and evolution of abstract art, the relationship between art and design, and the future trends in art and design during the interview hosted by LABA

PASADENA, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA) International Art Festival held an interview with renowned artists Todd Williamson and Jiannan Huang on the topic of "Abstract Art and Design" at the Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, California. Mr. Huang joined the interview via video conference from his studio in Beijing, China. LABA host Maxwell Gobbell connected the two artists and led the interview.

Todd Williamson, who is also the co-chairman of the LABA International Art Festival, introduced abstract art and shared his background and experience as an artist. He discussed the role of color in abstract art and his journey in creating abstract oil paintings. Williamson stated, "Abstract art remains relevant in today's world because it allows artists to express thoughts, emotions, and complex concepts without using recognizable subjects.

Abstract art has evolved considerably over time. Early abstract works tended to focus on broken shapes and flat forms, while modern abstract works tend to use a range of materials, techniques, and styles. There is also a great deal of texture and color experimentation to create evocative and expressive compositions."Todd Williamson is a contemporary artist based in Los Angeles and former arts commissioner for West Hollywood, California.

He studied at several institutions, including the American Academy in Rome, Italy, and the Louise Bourgeois Artists Salon in New York. Williamson has exhibited his work around the world, including at Galerie Michael in Beverly Hills and Georges Berges Gallery in New York City.

The interview host, Maxwell Gobbell, connected the two artists together by video conference with Huang in Beijing. Gobbell asked the question, "What is the relationship between art and design, and how do you integrate art and design together?"Huang replied, "Art and design are inextricably linked. Both art and design are a process of innovation. Without innovation, art and design have no vitality. Of course, there are differences.

What art pursues is the unity of emotion and aesthetics, while the design is more practical and utilitarian. The product of the combination of function and aesthetics."Huang continued, "Art puts more emphasis on personalization and the need to be done by hand. Design tends to adopt standardized creative methods and can be completed with the help of mechanical tools.

The question of whether art and design can be integrated is different for different people. I think that the two can learn from each other and integrate through thinking. Both artistic thinking and design thinking have their own strengths and weaknesses and can learn from each other. Because both are a process of using thinking to innovate. Also, the accuracy of design technology can be used to perfectly express the artistic intention that the artist wants to express. The high integration of the creator's emotions, thinking, and techniques is the life of art."

Jiannan Huang Hao Miaojian, born in Heyuan, Guangdong, is a famous calligrapher, painter, collector, appraiser, and national first-class artist. He specializes in Western oil painting and Chinese ink and is ranked third on the 2020 Hurun China Art List and 19th on the Hurun Global List with sales of $29 million. Huang holds several positions, including Director of the Chinese Traditional Culture Promotion Association, a member of the French National Artists Committee, and an art consultant for the World Low Carbon Cities Alliance. He received the LABA Most Influential and Most Valuable Artist Awards.

Additionally, Huang has received the Gold Medal of the Global Philanthropy Alliance. He is the first and only LABA Blue-chip artist in the world, as established by the Los Angeles Beverly Arts and the LABA International Art Festival. He is also the only Asian artist to have been elected as the Rotating Chairman of the LABA International Art Festival in the United States. Professor Wayne, a world-influential art critic in the United States, concluded that Huang had benefited from his rich experience and accumulation of travel and life experiences, allowing him to integrate Chinese art conception with Western oil painting techniques, light, and shadow colors, and creating a unique personal comprehensive painting system and a "new system."At the end of the interview, the host asked the two internationally renowned artists a common question: "What is the trend of art and design in the future?"Huang stated, "I think there are several directions in the future of art and design that we may have to face:

First, Smart Art and Design: Using the most advanced artificial intelligence technologies such as natural language processing and machine learning algorithms to create new artworks and design symbols, helping artists realize more creative possibilities.

Second, virtual reality art and design: Combining virtual reality with art and design allows audiences to participate in a more realistic way than reality, enhancing the visual and physical experience.

Third, digital art and design: Using digital technologies such as 3D printing, digital image processing, and network media, creates new possibilities for artists, and explores two-way interaction, interactive artworks, and design elements.Fourth, social media art and design: Unprecedented use of social media platforms to increase the visibility, recognition, and word-of-mouth of artworks and brands, use social media to establish direct interaction with consumers, and achieve the common development of communication and participation.Of course, I personally believe that no matter how technology and intelligence develop in the future, people will ultimately play a decisive role.

Human emotions are rich, human imagination is unlimited, and human creativity has no end, and these are the vitality and source of artistic creation."The interview was directed and produced by Joey Zhou, the founding chairman of the LABA International Art Festival and an internationally renowned TV host.

About LABA and the LABA International Art Festival:

The Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA), the LABA International Art Festival, and the Beverly Arts Online Exhibition feature artists from all over the world who have come together to display their work in a virtual gallery exhibition. Visitors can view the exhibit and enjoy the artwork of some of the world's most talented and unique artists who have been selected to participate in this event. For more information, visit the Los Angeles Beverly Arts.

Media Contact

Monica Matulich, PRHollywood, 1 3103839502, monica@prhollywood.com

Twitter

SOURCE LABA International Art Festival