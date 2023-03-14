Mitsubishi Electric to Construct New Wafer Plant to Boost SiC Power Semiconductor Business

Will double previous 5-year investment plan to some 260 billion yen through March 2026.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 6503 announced today that it will double a previously announced its investment plan to approximately 260 billion yen in the five-year period to March 2026 mainly for constructing a new wafer plant to increase production of silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors. Under the plan, Mitsubishi Electric expects to respond to rapidly increasing demand for SiC power semiconductors for electric vehicles as well as expanding markets for new applications that require, for example, low energy loss, high temperature operation or high-speed switching. The plan will also enable Mitsubishi Electric to contribute to the global green-transformation trend toward energy conservation and decarbonization.

A major portion of the increased investment, approximately 100 billion yen, will be used to construct a new 8-inch SiC wafer plant and enhance related production facilities. The new factory, which will incorporate an owned facility in the Shisui area of Kumamoto Prefecture, will produce large-diameter 8-inch SiC wafers, introduce a clean room featuring state-of-the-art energy efficiency and high-level automated production efficiency. In addition, the company will enhance its production facilities for 6-inch SiC wafers to meet growing demand in this sector as well.

In addition, Mitsubishi Electric will newly invest approximately 10 billion yen in a new factory that will consolidate existing operations, currently dispersed throughout the Fukuoka area, for the assembly and inspection of power semiconductors. The integration of design, development and production technology verification will greatly enhance the company's development capabilities and facilitate timely mass production in response to market demand. The remaining 20 billion yen, all new investment, will be targeted at equipment enhancements, environmental arrangements and related operations.

