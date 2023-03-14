US Online tutoring services market size is set to grow by USD 27.85 billion from 2021 to 2026; Flexibility offered by online tutoring drive growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the online tutoring services market in US is estimated to increase by USD 27.85 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 16.4%. The flexibility offered by online tutoring is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as a lack of personal connection with students may impede the market growth. Discover some insights on market before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Online Tutoring Services Market in US – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - The rise in educational tuition fees has created a major hurdle for low-income families in the country. To ensure equity of education, the US Department of Education has started experimental sites that will test certain innovative practices aimed at providing better, faster, and more flexible paths to academic and career success. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Loss of internet connectivity can result in sudden and incomplete tutoring sessions that can interfere with the learning process. Differences in existing infrastructure between tutoring providers and homes contribute to the lack of personal involvement in online tutoring services. This hinders market growth.

Online tutoring services market in US – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape -

The online tutoring services market in US is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer online tutoring services in US in the market are ArborBridge LLC, BenchPrep, Chegg Inc., Club Z Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Kesson Group Inc, Knewton Inc., Learn To Be, Manhattan Review, Mathnasium LLC, MindLaunch Coaching, Pearson Plc, Preply Inc, Revolution Prep, Sylvan Learning LLC, TPR Education IP Holdings LLC, TutaPoint LLC, Tutor.com Inc., Varsity Tutors LLC, and Wyzant Inc. and others.

Increasing adoption of advanced technology and digitization in the education industry drives the growth of the market. Also, increasing strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions will strengthen the market positions of the vendors and increase their revenues during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

ArborBridge LLC: The company offers online tutoring services such as SAT, ACT and TOEFL.

The company offers online tutoring services such as SAT, ACT and TOEFL. BenchPrep: The company offers online tutoring services such as reporting and data, content management, and integrations.

The company offers online tutoring services such as reporting and data, content management, and integrations. Chegg Inc.: The company offers online tutoring services such as textbooks, flashcards, and mobile apps.

The company offers online tutoring services such as textbooks, flashcards, and mobile apps. Club Z Inc.: The company offers online tutoring services such as SAT, ACT, and college admissions.

The company offers online tutoring services such as SAT, ACT, and college admissions.

Online Tutoring Services Market in US - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (test preparation service and subject tutoring service) and end-user (higher education institutes and K-12 schools).

The test preparation service segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Data on the number of students taking tests and their performance helps tutors analyze the effectiveness of the teaching methods they use and modify them accordingly. This has resulted in the use of courses tailored to the student's test and financial capabilities. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Online Tutoring Services Market in US – Key Trends

The growing customization of tutoring services is a market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the forecast period. A variety of learning tools are available to help you understand different learning styles. Instant messengers, text chat, Skype, shared whiteboards, graphics tools, and the ability to provide differentiated instructions are some of the learning tools. Teaching activities generate a large amount of data. Content designers use this data to design content according to their analysis. This data will help tutors create customized courses for students, leading to further growth of the focused market.

What are the key data covered in this report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online tutoring services market in US between 2021 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the online tutoring services market size in US and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online tutoring services market across US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online tutoring services market vendors in US

Online Tutoring Services Market in US Scope Report Coverage Details Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 27.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 22.73 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ArborBridge LLC, BenchPrep, Chegg Inc., Club Z Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Kesson Group Inc, Knewton Inc., Learn To Be, Manhattan Review, Mathnasium LLC, MindLaunch Coaching, Pearson Plc, Preply Inc, Revolution Prep, Sylvan Learning LLC, TPR Education IP Holdings LLC, TutaPoint LLC, Tutor.com Inc., Varsity Tutors LLC, and Wyzant Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

