Sensorion Announces Agenda For R&D Day Showcasing Gene Therapy For Inner Ear Disease

Thursday April 6, 2023, at 8am EDT, 2pm CEST

Sensorion, (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company, specialising in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, announces the agenda for its R&D Day on Thursday 6 April 2023, at 8am EDT (2 pm CEST).

The event will be held at the Hearing Institute (Institut de l'Audition), an Institut Pasteur center, located at 63, rue de Charenton, 75012, Paris, France. A live webcast and a replay of the presentation will also be accessible.

Sensorion's management team, including CEO Nawal Ouzren, Géraldine Honnet, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Laurent Desire, Ph.D., Head of Preclinical Development, and Christine Le Bec, Ph.D., Head of CMC Gene Therapy, will provide an update on the Company's development programs and expected milestones in 2023.

Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from the field of hearing therapeutics will also give presentations related to patient needs, therapeutics and market landscape in key areas including hereditary monogenic forms of deafness,

External speakers participating in this event include:

Professor Christine Petit , M.D, Ph.D., Professor at College de France, Professor " Classe exceptionnelle " at Institut Pasteur, Director of the Laboratory for innovation in hearing therapies at the Hearing Institute, Paris, France

, Executive Director of the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA), the nation's leading organization representing patients with hearing loss, Washington D.C., USA Professor Natalie Loundon, M.D., Director of the Center for Research in Pediatric Audiology, Pediatric Otolaryngologist and Head and Neck Surgeon, Necker Enfants Malades, AP-HP, Paris, France

Agenda Overview:

Opening ( Nawal Ouzren )

( ) General Introduction to Hearing Loss ( Barbara Kelley )

( ) Hearing Loss and Gene Therapy ( Pr Christine Petit )

( ) Advancing Toward a Gene Therapy Clinical Trial for OTOF-GT ( Géraldine Honnet )

( ) OTOF-GT, Sensorion's Lead Gene Therapy Program ( Pr Natalie Loundon and Laurent Désiré )

( and ) AAV Manufacturing ( Christine Le Bec )

( ) GJB2-GT Program ( Laurent Désiré )

( ) Q&A Session

To register for Sensorion's R&D Day, please sign up here.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of gene therapies to restore hearing loss disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases, enabling it to select the best targets and mechanisms of action for drug candidates.

It has two gene therapy programs aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness, developed in the framework of its broad strategic collaboration focused on the genetics of hearing with the Institut Pasteur. OTOF-GT targets deafness caused by mutations of the gene encoding for otoferlin and GJB2-GT targets hearing loss related to mutations in GJB2 gene to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses.

Sensorion's portfolio also comprises clinical-stage small molecule programs for the treatment and prevention of hearing loss disorders.

Sensorion's clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS-401 (Arazasetron) progressing in a planned Phase 2 proof of concept clinical study of SENS-401 in Cisplatin-Induced Ototoxicity (CIO) and, with partner Cochlear Limited, in a study of SENS-401 in patients scheduled for cochlear implantation. A Phase 2 study of SENS-401 was also completed in Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SSNHL) in January 2022.

