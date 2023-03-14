Phison Introduces Upgraded IMAGIN+ Platform For Customized NAND Storage, ASIC Design Services

IMAGIN+ Platform Empowers Global Partners and Customers with R&D Resource Sharing and ASIC Design Services for a Wide Range of Emerging Applications

Phison Electronics, a global leader in NAND flash and storage solutions, announced today the launch of IMAGIN+, an upgraded platform offering R&D resource sharing and ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) design services for NAND flash controllers, storage solutions, PMIC, and Redrivers/Retimers. The introduction of IMAGIN+ comes during the Embedded World Exhibition & Conference (March 14-16) in Nuremberg, a premier global event for the embedded community.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230313005788/en/

Phison's rejuvenated platform, bolstered by more than two decades of research and development expertise, empowers global partners and customers to create not just ASIC chips and NAND flash storage solutions but also to participate in the growth of a thriving ecosystem of emerging technologies. Phison understands that success in today's fast-paced market requires more than just providing NAND storage solutions; it requires the ability to influence and shape the industry through signal integrity and power management ICs, Compute Express Link and other value-added offerings.

The newly renovated IMAGIN+ Platform reflects its capabilities in meeting the growing needs for data storage, transmission, and high-speed processing, driven by the rise of AI-powered business opportunities. The rise of ChatGPT, an AI chatbot, has ignited a massive interest in AI technology, underscoring the critical need for customized solutions for server applications and up-and-coming services that depend heavily on NAND storage and high-speed data transmission.

To further address the diverse needs of its worldwide customers, Phison will continue to offer customized value-added services through IMAGIN+. This includes providing the most suitable NAND storage solutions based on customer application scenarios, software, and functional hardware requirements.

"Phison refreshed the IMAGIN+ Platform because it's always our goal to elevate our customers' experience, provide innovative and tailored technologies that can deliver even greater value to their business," said K.S. Pua, CEO of Phison, highlighting the company's commitment to providing enhanced services such as customized SSDs, signal integrity and power management ICs, and the IMAGIN+ Platform.

"NAND Flash is the foundation for many modern client devices as well as our digital enterprise infrastructure," said Jeff Janukowicz, Research Vice President at IDC. "Phison's Imagin+ Platform is not just about creating functional and efficient solutions, but also about empowering innovation and advancements for next generation technologies like AI/ML, IOT, and automotive and helping transform those ideas from concept to finished product."

Furthermore, as highlighted by Pua, Phison's accumulated research and development foundation, combined with independent IP capabilities, allows the company to provide optimal storage solutions for NAND storage-related applications as well as a one-stop-shop for non-NAND application fields through IMAGIN+.

Phison's competitive advantages enable customers with tailored solutions optimized for their technology and experience. The refreshed IMAGIN+ Platform includes:

PCIe Gen4.0 SSD solutions customized for space missions and satellite equipment

High-end PCIe SSD controllers and Gen5.0 Redriver/Retimer ICs

High-endurance SD memory cards for electronic medical equipment

Enterprise-grade PCIe Gen4.0 customized SSD platform, the X1 Series, for server and data center applications

CXL solutions for next-generation data center applications

In addition, Phison already has an established ASIC design service, offering IP licensing, firmware development, Phison's Vertical Integration of Controller ASIC PCBA integration, software development, and verification. With experience shipping over 8 billion ICs, the platform is designed to assist global customers with SoC integration and PPA solutions for mass production.

Miller Chang, the President of Embedded-IoT Group of Advantech, said Advantech has collaborated with Phison for more than 15 years in the industrial storage market. The two companies have a deep alliance in the industrial storage market, including joint efforts to provide value-added customized industrial-grade NAND storage solutions.

"Combining Phison's advanced NAND controller technologies and design service capabilities with Advantech's software and hardware platform expertise represents a strong alliance, and complete Edge-to-Cloud software and hardware value-added solutions for our customers," Chang said.

[PHISON IR Distribution List Application Form]

If you would like to receive Phison press releases or announcements, please register with our IR distribution application form at this link: Phison IR Distribution List

[PHISON's Quick Facts]

Over 22 years experience in NAND controller IC design and module integration.

Over 3,800 employees globally, and more than 75% are engineers.

Nearly 2,000 memory-related patents globally.

Target long-term revenue of over NT$100 billion through the 5+5 growth strategy

Exceeds 20% of the global market share of SSD controllers

NT$60.256B sales revenue in 2022.

Unique business model that can produce consistently strong cash flow and profits over long-term NAND memory market cycles.

Committed to maintaining long-term partnerships with our global NAND flash supply sources and with our downstream module customers

[About PHISON]

Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX:8299) is a global leader in NAND Flash controller IC and storage solutions. We provide various services from controller design, system integration, IP licensing to total turnkey solutions, covering applications across SSD (PCIe/SATA/PATA), eMMC, UFS, SD and USB interfaces, reaching out to consumer, industrial and enterprise markets. As an active member of industry associations, Phison is on the Board of Directors for SDA, ONFI, UFSA and a contributor for JEDEC, PCI-SIG, MIPI, NVMe and IEEE-SA.

To learn more about Phison, please visit Phison's website or Phison Q&A for details.

[Forward-looking Statements]

Information included in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements". Phison cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on Phison's reasonable knowledge and current expectations, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including without limitation, risks associated with demand and supply change, manufacturing and supply capacity, design-win, time to market, market competition, industrial cyclicality, customer's financial condition, exchange rate fluctuation, legal actions, amendments of the laws and regulations, global economy change, natural disasters, and other unexpected events which may disrupt Phison's business and operations. Accordingly, readers should not place reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Phison undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230313005788/en/