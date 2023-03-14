Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Next Generation Sequencing Market Global Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company’s Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the next generation sequencing market. As per TBRC’s next generation sequencing market forecast, the global next generation sequencing market size is expected to grow to $17.32 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.5%.

The growth in the next generation sequencing market is due to growing number of cases with chronic conditions such as cancer, AIDS, and thalassemia. North America region is expected to hold the largest next generation sequencing market share. Major players in the market include Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BGI Group, Agilent Technologies Inc., Qiagen N.V.

Trending Next Generation Sequencing Market Trend

Technological advances are shaping the next-generation sequencing market. Major companies operating in the sequencing industry are focusing on developing technologically advanced solutions for next-generation sequencing.

Next Generation Sequencing Market Segments

• By Product: NextSeq Systems, MiniSeq Systems, NovaSeq Systems, iSeq 100 Systems, Ion PGM Systems, Ion Proton Systems, Ion GeneStudio S5 Systems, PacBio RS II Systems, Sequel Systems, Other Products

• By Technology: Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing, Other Sequencing Technologies

• By Application: Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global next generation sequencing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Next-generation sequencing is a sequencing technology that offers ultra-high throughput, scalability, and speed. The technology is used to determine the genetic variation associated with diseases or other biological phenomena.

Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The next generation sequencing global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

