The Ammonia Market: Trends, Analysis, and Forecast, 2022-2023 - BY PMI

[PDF, PAGE NO 172]Ammonia Market, By Product Form (Liquid, Gas and Powder) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ammonia Market is a colorless gas with a strong pungent smell that is extremely soluble in water. It happens in plants, animals, humans, and the air, soil, and water naturally throughout the environment. Ammonia is a byproduct of the body's breakdown of protein-containing meals into amino acids and ammonia, which is then converted into urea. Since it is a precursor for the synthesis of amino acids and nucleotides, ammonia is an essential component of many cellular processes. The foundational component of ammonium nitrate fertilizer, which releases nitrogen, a crucial nutrient for developing plants, is ammonia. Additionally, the mining, pulp & paper, fiber, plastic, and pharmaceutical sectors use ammonia.
Ammonia Market Trends:
• Growing demand in agriculture: Ammonia is a key ingredient in the production of nitrogen fertilizers, which are essential for crop growth. As the global population continues to grow, the demand for food is increasing, which is driving the demand for ammonia in agriculture.
• Increased use in industrial applications: Ammonia is also used in a variety of industrial applications, such as refrigeration, cleaning agents, and explosives. As industries continue to expand, the demand for ammonia in these applications is also increasing.
• Expansion of production capacity: Several companies are investing in expanding their ammonia production capacity to meet the growing demand. For example, in 2021, Nutrien announced plans to expand its ammonia production capacity in Canada.
• Shift towards green ammonia: Green ammonia, which is produced using renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power, is gaining popularity as a sustainable alternative to traditional ammonia production methods. Several companies are investing in green ammonia production to meet the growing demand for sustainable products.
• Fluctuations in prices: The prices of ammonia can be influenced by various factors such as global supply and demand, production costs, and government policies. In recent years, the prices of ammonia have experienced fluctuations due to changing market conditions.
Segmentation Ammonia Market:
Application: The primary applications of ammonia include agriculture, refrigeration, cleaning agents, explosives, and others.
Production method: Ammonia can be produced using several methods, including the Haber-Bosch process, coal gasification, and others.
End-use industry: Ammonia is used in several industries, including agriculture, chemical, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and others.
Region: The ammonia market can also be segmented based on geography, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Grade: Ammonia can be classified into different grades based on its purity level, including commercial grade, food grade, and industrial grade.
Distribution channel: The ammonia market can be segmented based on the distribution channel, including direct sales, distributors, and online channels.
Key Players:
• BASF SE
• Agrium, Inc.
• Koch Nitrogen Company
• CF Industries, Inc.
• Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan, Inc.
• Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd.
• Shandong Lianmeng Chem Group
• Koch Industries
• Eurochem.
Regional Insights:
The market for ammonia was worth US$ 62.95 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow to US$ 105.10 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 5.3%. The global ammonia market is examined across major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, in order to gain a thorough understanding of market dynamics. For a macro-level comprehension of the global market, each of these regions is examined based on market findings across their main countries. In terms of revenue, the market in the Asia-Pacific area outpaces the markets in the other regions for ammonia. This is a result of a rising global demand for ammonia-based fertilizers, particularly in China, where production and consumption are both strong.
Ammonia Market by COVID-19:
• Disruptions in supply chains: The COVID-19 pandemic led to disruptions in global supply chains, which impacted the production and distribution of ammonia. Restrictions on international trade and transportation disrupted the supply of key raw materials and chemicals required for ammonia production, which led to a decrease in production levels.
• Decreased demand: The pandemic led to a decrease in demand for ammonia, particularly in the agriculture sector. The closure of restaurants and other food service industries led to a decrease in demand for food and beverages, which in turn reduced the demand for ammonia used in food processing.
• Price fluctuations: The pandemic led to price fluctuations in the ammonia market, as supply and demand imbalances caused prices to fluctuate. The closure of production facilities and reduced demand led to a decrease in ammonia prices initially, but as the market stabilized, prices began to recover.
• Shift towards sustainability: The COVID-19 pandemic has also accelerated the shift towards sustainability in the ammonia market. Companies are investing in sustainable production methods, such as green ammonia, to reduce their carbon footprint and meet the growing demand for sustainable products.
Frequently Asked Questions:
What is the Ammonia market size?
Ammonia Market is estimated to be US$ 105.10 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.
How big is the Ammonia market?
The market is significant due to the diverse range of applications of ammonia in various industries, including agriculture, chemical, refrigeration, and cleaning agents. The demand for ammonia is expected to continue to grow due to the increasing population, urbanization, and industrialization, particularly in developing countries. Additionally, the growing focus on sustainability and the shift towards green ammonia production is also expected to drive the growth of the ammonia market in the coming years.
