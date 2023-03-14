Dimethyl Carbonate Market Size to Reach US$ 1.6 Billion 2023-2028 | Industry CAGR of 7.5%
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global dimethyl carbonate market size reached US$ 1.0 Billion in 2022UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Dimethyl Carbonate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global dimethyl carbonate market size reached US$ 1.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Dimethyl carbonate, also known as DMC, methyl carbonate, or Carbonic Acid Dimethyl Ester with the molecular formula (C3H6O3), is a clear, colorless liquid, slightly soluble in water. It is a carbonic acid with methyl groups replacing both hydrogens. This versatile compound is created by reacting carbon monoxide with methanol. It has minimal toxicity and a mild, sweet odor similar to ester. In addition, it can easily dissolve in water and most organic solvents and is readily biodegradable. It also has a low vapor pressure and high boiling point, making it safer to handle than other volatile solvents. As a result, DMC is frequently employed as a solvent and reagent in producing numerous chemicals and products, such as agrochemicals, plastics, paints and coating, pharmaceuticals, and electronics sectors.
Dimethyl Carbonate Market Trends:
The market is primarily driven by the rising demand for DMC for low-toxicity, biodegradable, safe solvents owing to the growing environmental concern. In addition, the widespread adoption of consumer electronics such as smartphones and laptops is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the increasing product application in the automotive sectors, the rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), and the escalating demand for lithium-ion batteries owing to their benefits, such as better safety and improved capacity retention, represent other major growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the implementation of favorable government initiatives to encourage the use of eco-friendly variants is providing a positive thrust to market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for DMC as a solvent in the extraction of active pharmaceutical ingredients and the formulation of sedatives, antihistamines, and antibiotics is also propelling the market growth.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of Grade Insights, Application Insights, End Use Industry Insights and Market Breakup by Region.
Grade Insights:
Industry Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Battery Grade
Application Insights:
Polycarbonate Synthesis
Battery Electrolyte
Solvents
Reagents
Others
End Use Industry Insights:
Plastics
Paints and Coating
Pharmaceutical
Electronics
Agrochemicals
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
Connect Chemicals GmbH
Kishida Chemical Co. Ltd.
Kowa Company Ltd.
Merck KGaA
Qingdao Aspirit Chemical Co. Ltd.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Tokyo Chemical Industry
UBE Corporation.
