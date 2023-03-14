Global Integrated Geophysical Services Market Is Projected To Grow At A 4% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Integrated Geophysical Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Integrated Geophysical Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Integrated Geophysical Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the integrated geophysical services market. As per TBRC’s integrated geophysical services market forecast, the global integrated geophysical services market size is expected to grow to $2.75 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Increasing demand for oil and gas has contributed to the growth of the integrated geophysical services market. North America is expected to hold the largest integrated geophysical services market share. Major players in the integrated geophysical services market include CGS, Halliburton, Polarcus, Geokinetics, Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS), and Schlumberger WesternGeco.

Drones are increasingly being used by integrated geophysical service companies to get precise information and to decrease the burden on people in the harsh environment. According to a statement released by the Aerospace CH UAV Co., in 2022, Caihong, or Rainbow drone, will be used by China to explore the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau and the polar regions for geological resources. These Aero geophysical exploration method combines geophysical exploration with aviation to obtain a variety of geophysical field information rapidly and efficiently. The company also said drones are advantageous for conducting surveys since they work quickly and efficiently and are unaffected by terrain conditions and human factors.

• By Method: Vertical Electrical Sounding, Electrical Resistivity Tomography (ERT), Seismic refraction, Microgravity survey with differential GPS, Magnetic profiles, Induced polarization, 2D seismic prospection (refraction tomography and reflection sections), Ground penetrating radar (GPR)

• By Application: Infrastructure and building constructions, Offshore wind farm surveys, Offshore cable tracking surveys, Mineral exploration and mining engineering, Natural resources and energy, Water resource, environment and waste management, Archaeological surveys

• By Survey Type: Aerial-based, Land-based

• By Geography: The global integrated geophysical services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Geophysical integration refers to techniques used in geophysical imaging and inversion to account for multiple sources of information and to enable the concurrent or cooperative use of numerous geophysical datasets to constrain the geophysical problem better and reduce uncertainty.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business