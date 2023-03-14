Anesthetics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Anesthetics Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Anesthetics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Anesthetics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the anesthetics market. As per TBRC’s anesthetics market forecast, the global anesthetics market size is expected to grow to $12.34 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.1%.

The increase in the number of surgeries is one of the major drivers of the anesthetics market due to the applications of anesthetic drugs during surgical procedures. North America is expected to hold the largest anesthetics market share. Major players in the anesthetics market include Baxter, Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, AbbVie Inc., Hospira, Aspen.

Trending Anesthetics Market Trend

Increasing consolidation in the form of acquisitions is an emerging trend in the anesthetics market. This is mainly due to the high level of R&D and intellectual property (IP) investment needed to establish companies that manufacture anesthetic drugs. In this regard, mergers and acquisitions are considered a time and cost-effective methods. Some of the notable acquisitions in recent years include the acquisition ofFDHSAnesthesia LLC by CRH Medical Corporation in 2020, the acquisition of Claris Injectables by Baxter for $625 million, the acquisition of GSK's anesthetics portfolio by Aspen for $238.7 million, and acquisition of Hospira by Pfizer for $17 billion.

Anesthetics Market Segments

• By Type: General Anesthetics, Local Anesthetics

• By Application: General Surgeries, Plastic Surgery, Cosmetic Surgeries, Dental Surgeries, Other Applications

• By Route of Administration: Inhalation Anaesthesia Drugs, Intravenous Anaesthesia Drugs, Topical Anaesthesia Drugs

• By Local Anesthetics: Bupivacaine, Ropivacaine, Lidocaine, Chloroprocaine, Articaine, Benzocaine, Other Local Anesthesia Drugs

• By General Anesthetics: Propofol, Sevoflurane, Desflurane, Dexmedetomidine, Remifentanil, Midazolam, Other General Anesthesia Drugs

• By Geography: The global anesthetics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Anesthetics refer to any refer to any substance, including pain, that causes a local or widespread lack of sensation. Anesthesia suppresses reactions to sensory input by acting on the brain or peripheral nervous system. These drugs are used to give a sense of calm to patients through muscle relaxation, which also causes amnesia.

Anesthetics Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Anesthetics Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on anesthetics global market size, drivers and trends, anesthetics global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and anesthetics global market growth across geographies. The anesthetics global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

